" content " : "**The Three Laws of Thermodynamics** (in their most common, concise form):



### **Zeroth Law of Thermodynamics** (often called the \" zeroth \" because it logically precedes the others)

> If two systems are each in thermal equilibrium with a third system, then they are in thermal equilibrium with each other.



This is the basis for the concept of **temperature** — it allows us to define a universal temperature scale.



### **First Law of Thermodynamics**

> Energy cannot be created or destroyed, only converted from one form to another.



Mathematically:

**ΔU = Q − W**

(where ΔU is the change in internal energy, Q is heat added to the system, and W is work done *by* the system)



This is essentially the **law of conservation of energy** applied to thermodynamic systems.



### **Second Law of Thermodynamics**

> The entropy of an isolated system always increases over time, or remains constant in ideal reversible processes. Heat flows spontaneously from hot to cold, never the reverse.



Common statements:

- \" The entropy of the universe tends to a maximum. \"

- \" It is impossible to construct a heat engine that is 100% efficient. \"



This law introduces the concept of **irreversibility** and the **arrow of time**.



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### Bonus: The **Third Law of Thermodynamics** (Nernst Heat Theorem)

> As the temperature of a system approaches absolute zero (0 K), the entropy of a perfect crystal approaches a minimum (usually zero).



This implies it's impossible to reach absolute zero in a finite number of steps.



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**Summary (popular phrasing):**

1. **Zeroth**: Temperature exists.

2. **First**: You can't win (energy is conserved).

3. **Second**: You can't break even (entropy always increases).

4. **Third**: You can't even quit the game (absolute zero is unreachable)." ,