Vidu Q3 TurboText-to-Video • Vidu • Proxied
Vidu Q3 Turbo is a faster version of Vidu Q3 optimized for lower latency video generation while maintaining audio support and up to 16-second clips.
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Usage
Examples
High Resolution — Generate at 1080p
Portrait Video — Vertical video for mobile viewing
Extended Duration — Longer video clip
Low Resolution Fast Preview — Quick preview at 540p
Parameters
stringmaxLength: 5000Text prompt describing what should appear in the video
stringStart image for video generation. Use alone for image-to-video, or with end_image for start/end-to-video. Accepts public URL or Base64 data URI (data:image/png;base64,...)
stringEnd image for start/end-to-video generation. Must be used together with start_image. Accepts public URL or Base64 data URI (data:image/png;base64,...)
integerrequireddefault: 5minimum: 1maximum: 16Video duration in seconds (1-16)
stringrequireddefault: 720penum: 540p, 720p, 1080pVideo resolution
booleanEnable audio-video synchronization. Default: true for Q3 models. When false, outputs silent video
stringenum: 16:9, 9:16, 3:4, 4:3, 1:1Video aspect ratio (text-to-video only). Default: 16:9
stringrequiredformat: uriURL to the generated video