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Recraft V4

Text-to-ImageRecraftProxied

Recraft V4 generates art-directed images with strong composition, accurate text rendering, and design taste built in. Fast and cost-efficient at standard resolution.

Model Info
Terms and Licenselink
More informationlink

Usage

TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'recraft/recraftv4',
  {
    prompt: 'A minimalist logo of a mountain range with a sun rising behind it',
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Response 200 Simple Generation

Examples

With Style — Generate with a specific artistic style
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'recraft/recraftv4',
  {
    prompt:
      'A cozy cabin in the woods surrounded by tall pine trees, smoke rising from the chimney',
    style: 'realistic_image',
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Response 200 With Style
Custom Size — Specify output dimensions
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'recraft/recraftv4',
  {
    prompt:
      'A flat illustration of a workspace with a laptop, coffee cup, and potted plant',
    size: '1024x1024',
    style: 'digital_illustration',
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Response 200 Custom Size
With Color Controls — Guide generation with specific brand colors
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'recraft/recraftv4',
  {
    prompt:
      'An abstract geometric pattern suitable for a tech company brand identity',
    controls: {
      colors: [
        {
          rgb: [255, 107, 53],
        },
        {
          rgb: [0, 43, 91],
        },
      ],
    },
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Response 200 With Color Controls
Background Color — Set a specific background color
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'recraft/recraftv4',
  {
    prompt: 'A clean icon of a lightning bolt',
    size: '1024x1024',
    controls: {
      background_color: {
        rgb: [245, 245, 245],
      },
    },
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Response 200 Background Color

Parameters

prompt
stringrequired
size
string
style
string
substyle
string

API Schemas

{
  "$schema": "https://json-schema.org/draft/2020-12/schema",
  "type": "object",
  "properties": {
    "prompt": {
      "type": "string"
    },
    "size": {
      "type": "string"
    },
    "style": {
      "type": "string"
    },
    "substyle": {
      "type": "string"
    },
    "controls": {
      "type": "object",
      "properties": {
        "colors": {
          "maxItems": 5,
          "type": "array",
          "items": {
            "type": "object",
            "properties": {
              "rgb": {
                "minItems": 3,
                "maxItems": 3,
                "type": "array",
                "items": {
                  "type": "integer",
                  "minimum": 0,
                  "maximum": 255
                }
              }
            },
            "required": [
              "rgb"
            ],
            "additionalProperties": false
          }
        },
        "background_color": {
          "type": "object",
          "properties": {
            "rgb": {
              "minItems": 3,
              "maxItems": 3,
              "type": "array",
              "items": {
                "type": "integer",
                "minimum": 0,
                "maximum": 255
              }
            }
          },
          "required": [
            "rgb"
          ],
          "additionalProperties": false
        }
      },
      "additionalProperties": false
    }
  },
  "required": [
    "prompt"
  ],
  "additionalProperties": false
}