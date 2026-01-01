Recraft V4Text-to-Image • Recraft • Proxied
Recraft V4 generates art-directed images with strong composition, accurate text rendering, and design taste built in. Fast and cost-efficient at standard resolution.
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Usage
Examples
With Style — Generate with a specific artistic style
Custom Size — Specify output dimensions
With Color Controls — Guide generation with specific brand colors
Background Color — Set a specific background color
Parameters
stringrequired
string
string
string
object
stringrequiredformat: uricontentMediaType: image/svg+xml