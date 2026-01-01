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Recraft V4 Vector

Text-to-ImageRecraftProxied

Generate production-ready SVG vector graphics from text prompts with clean geometry, structured layers, and editable paths.

Model Info
Terms and Licenselink
More informationlink

Usage

TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'recraft/recraftv4-vector',
  {
    prompt: 'A simple flat icon of a coffee cup with steam rising',
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Response 200 Simple Icon

Examples

App Icon — Mobile app icon in vector format
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'recraft/recraftv4-vector',
  {
    prompt:
      'A colorful gradient app icon featuring a chat bubble with a sparkle effect',
    size: '1024x1024',
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Response 200 App Icon
Illustration — Vector illustration for web use
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'recraft/recraftv4-vector',
  {
    prompt:
      'A flat vector illustration of a person working at a desk with a computer, plants, and a window showing a city view',
    size: '1024x1024',
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Response 200 Illustration
With Brand Colors — Vector with specific color palette
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'recraft/recraftv4-vector',
  {
    prompt:
      'A badge or seal design with a star in the center, suitable for a certification mark',
    controls: {
      colors: [
        {
          rgb: [0, 119, 182],
        },
        {
          rgb: [255, 209, 102],
        },
      ],
      background_color: {
        rgb: [255, 255, 255],
      },
    },
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Response 200 With Brand Colors

Parameters

prompt
stringrequired
size
string
style
string
substyle
string

API Schemas

{
  "$schema": "https://json-schema.org/draft/2020-12/schema",
  "type": "object",
  "properties": {
    "prompt": {
      "type": "string"
    },
    "size": {
      "type": "string"
    },
    "style": {
      "type": "string"
    },
    "substyle": {
      "type": "string"
    },
    "controls": {
      "type": "object",
      "properties": {
        "colors": {
          "maxItems": 5,
          "type": "array",
          "items": {
            "type": "object",
            "properties": {
              "rgb": {
                "minItems": 3,
                "maxItems": 3,
                "type": "array",
                "items": {
                  "type": "integer",
                  "minimum": 0,
                  "maximum": 255
                }
              }
            },
            "required": [
              "rgb"
            ],
            "additionalProperties": false
          }
        },
        "background_color": {
          "type": "object",
          "properties": {
            "rgb": {
              "minItems": 3,
              "maxItems": 3,
              "type": "array",
              "items": {
                "type": "integer",
                "minimum": 0,
                "maximum": 255
              }
            }
          },
          "required": [
            "rgb"
          ],
          "additionalProperties": false
        }
      },
      "additionalProperties": false
    }
  },
  "required": [
    "prompt"
  ],
  "additionalProperties": false
}