Recraft V4 VectorText-to-Image • Recraft • Proxied
Generate production-ready SVG vector graphics from text prompts with clean geometry, structured layers, and editable paths.
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Usage
Examples
App Icon — Mobile app icon in vector format
Illustration — Vector illustration for web use
With Brand Colors — Vector with specific color palette
Parameters
stringrequired
string
string
string
object
stringrequiredformat: uricontentMediaType: image/svg+xml