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Recraft V4 Pro

Text-to-ImageRecraftProxied

Recraft V4 Pro generates high-resolution, art-directed images at 2048px+ with strong composition, text rendering, and design taste. Built for print and production work.

Model Info
Terms and Licenselink
More informationlink

Usage

TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'recraft/recraftv4-pro',
  {
    prompt:
      'A detailed vintage botanical illustration of a rose with leaves and thorns, scientific illustration style',
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Response 200 Print-Ready Illustration

Examples

Large Format Art — Large canvas digital art
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'recraft/recraftv4-pro',
  {
    prompt:
      'A sweeping fantasy landscape with floating islands, waterfalls cascading into clouds, and ancient stone bridges connecting the islands',
    size: '2048x2048',
    style: 'digital_illustration',
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Response 200 Large Format Art
Brand Asset — Professional brand asset with controlled colors
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'recraft/recraftv4-pro',
  {
    prompt:
      'A modern, clean illustration of a shield with a checkmark inside, representing security and trust',
    size: '2048x2048',
    controls: {
      colors: [
        {
          rgb: [46, 117, 182],
        },
        {
          rgb: [255, 255, 255],
        },
      ],
      background_color: {
        rgb: [15, 23, 42],
      },
    },
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Response 200 Brand Asset
Editorial Illustration — Magazine-quality editorial illustration
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'recraft/recraftv4-pro',
  {
    prompt:
      'A conceptual illustration of artificial intelligence as a tree with circuit-board branches and glowing data leaves',
    style: 'digital_illustration',
    substyle: 'hand_drawn',
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Response 200 Editorial Illustration

Parameters

prompt
stringrequired
size
string
style
string
substyle
string

API Schemas

{
  "$schema": "https://json-schema.org/draft/2020-12/schema",
  "type": "object",
  "properties": {
    "prompt": {
      "type": "string"
    },
    "size": {
      "type": "string"
    },
    "style": {
      "type": "string"
    },
    "substyle": {
      "type": "string"
    },
    "controls": {
      "type": "object",
      "properties": {
        "colors": {
          "maxItems": 5,
          "type": "array",
          "items": {
            "type": "object",
            "properties": {
              "rgb": {
                "minItems": 3,
                "maxItems": 3,
                "type": "array",
                "items": {
                  "type": "integer",
                  "minimum": 0,
                  "maximum": 255
                }
              }
            },
            "required": [
              "rgb"
            ],
            "additionalProperties": false
          }
        },
        "background_color": {
          "type": "object",
          "properties": {
            "rgb": {
              "minItems": 3,
              "maxItems": 3,
              "type": "array",
              "items": {
                "type": "integer",
                "minimum": 0,
                "maximum": 255
              }
            }
          },
          "required": [
            "rgb"
          ],
          "additionalProperties": false
        }
      },
      "additionalProperties": false
    }
  },
  "required": [
    "prompt"
  ],
  "additionalProperties": false
}