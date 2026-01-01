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Recraft V4 Pro Vector

Text-to-ImageRecraftProxied

Generate detailed, production-ready SVG vector graphics from text prompts with fine geometry, scalable to any size for print and design work.

Model Info
Terms and Licenselink
More informationlink

Usage

TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'recraft/recraftv4-pro-vector',
  {
    prompt:
      'A modern minimalist logo for a cloud computing company, clean geometric shapes',
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Response 200 Logo Design

Examples

Icon Set — Generate a vector icon
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'recraft/recraftv4-pro-vector',
  {
    prompt:
      'A flat design icon of a rocket launching, suitable for a mobile app',
    size: '2048x2048',
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Response 200 Icon Set
Print-Ready Vector — High-resolution vector for large-format print
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'recraft/recraftv4-pro-vector',
  {
    prompt:
      'An intricate mandala pattern with floral and geometric elements, highly detailed and symmetrical',
    size: '2048x2048',
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Response 200 Print-Ready Vector
Brand Illustration — Vector illustration with brand colors
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'recraft/recraftv4-pro-vector',
  {
    prompt:
      'A vector illustration of a cityscape skyline at sunset with clean lines and flat colors',
    controls: {
      colors: [
        {
          rgb: [255, 87, 51],
        },
        {
          rgb: [41, 50, 65],
        },
        {
          rgb: [239, 239, 239],
        },
      ],
    },
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Response 200 Brand Illustration

Parameters

prompt
stringrequired
size
string
style
string
substyle
string

API Schemas

{
  "$schema": "https://json-schema.org/draft/2020-12/schema",
  "type": "object",
  "properties": {
    "prompt": {
      "type": "string"
    },
    "size": {
      "type": "string"
    },
    "style": {
      "type": "string"
    },
    "substyle": {
      "type": "string"
    },
    "controls": {
      "type": "object",
      "properties": {
        "colors": {
          "maxItems": 5,
          "type": "array",
          "items": {
            "type": "object",
            "properties": {
              "rgb": {
                "minItems": 3,
                "maxItems": 3,
                "type": "array",
                "items": {
                  "type": "integer",
                  "minimum": 0,
                  "maximum": 255
                }
              }
            },
            "required": [
              "rgb"
            ],
            "additionalProperties": false
          }
        },
        "background_color": {
          "type": "object",
          "properties": {
            "rgb": {
              "minItems": 3,
              "maxItems": 3,
              "type": "array",
              "items": {
                "type": "integer",
                "minimum": 0,
                "maximum": 255
              }
            }
          },
          "required": [
            "rgb"
          ],
          "additionalProperties": false
        }
      },
      "additionalProperties": false
    }
  },
  "required": [
    "prompt"
  ],
  "additionalProperties": false
}