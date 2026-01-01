Recraft V4 Pro VectorText-to-Image • Recraft • Proxied
Generate detailed, production-ready SVG vector graphics from text prompts with fine geometry, scalable to any size for print and design work.
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Usage
Examples
Icon Set — Generate a vector icon
Print-Ready Vector — High-resolution vector for large-format print
Brand Illustration — Vector illustration with brand colors
Parameters
stringrequired
string
string
string
object
stringrequiredformat: uricontentMediaType: image/svg+xml