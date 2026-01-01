Recraft V4.1Text-to-Image • Recraft • Proxied
Recraft V4.1 generates art-directed images tuned for high aesthetics, with strong composition, accurate text rendering, and refined design taste. Fast and cost-efficient at standard resolution.
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Usage
Examples
Scene Composition — Generate a complex compositional scene
Custom Size — Specify output dimensions
With Color Controls — Guide generation with specific brand colors
Background Color — Set a specific background color
Parameters
object
stringrequired
string
string
string
string