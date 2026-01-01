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Recraft V4.1

Text-to-ImageRecraftProxied

Recraft V4.1 generates art-directed images tuned for high aesthetics, with strong composition, accurate text rendering, and refined design taste. Fast and cost-efficient at standard resolution.

Model Info
Terms and Licenselink
More informationlink
PricingView pricing in the Cloudflare dashboard

Usage

TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'recraft/recraftv4-1',
  { prompt: 'A minimalist logo of a mountain range with a sun rising behind it' },
)
console.log(response)
Simple Generation

Examples

Scene Composition — Generate a complex compositional scene
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'recraft/recraftv4-1',
  {
    prompt: 'A cozy cabin in the woods surrounded by tall pine trees, smoke rising from the chimney',
  },
)
console.log(response)
Scene Composition
Custom Size — Specify output dimensions
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'recraft/recraftv4-1',
  {
    prompt: 'A flat illustration of a workspace with a laptop, coffee cup, and potted plant',
    size: '1024x1024',
  },
)
console.log(response)
Custom Size
With Color Controls — Guide generation with specific brand colors
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'recraft/recraftv4-1',
  {
    prompt: 'An abstract geometric pattern suitable for a tech company brand identity',
    controls: { colors: [{ rgb: [255, 107, 53] }, { rgb: [0, 43, 91] }] },
  },
)
console.log(response)
With Color Controls
Background Color — Set a specific background color
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'recraft/recraftv4-1',
  {
    prompt: 'A clean icon of a lightning bolt',
    controls: { background_color: { rgb: [245, 245, 245] } },
    size: '1024x1024',
  },
)
console.log(response)
Background Color

Parameters

prompt
stringrequired
size
string
style
string
substyle
string

API Schemas (Raw)

Input
Output