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Recraft V4.1 Utility SVG

Text-to-ImageRecraftProxied

Generate production-ready SVG vector graphics from text prompts with a general-purpose model suited for a wide range of design and illustration tasks.

Model Info
Terms and Licenselink
More informationlink
PricingView pricing in the Cloudflare dashboard

Usage

TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'recraft/recraftv4-1-utility-vector',
  { prompt: 'A simple flat icon of a calendar with a date marked' },
)
console.log(response)
Simple Icon

Examples

App Icon — Mobile app icon in vector format
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'recraft/recraftv4-1-utility-vector',
  { prompt: 'A clean app icon featuring a magnifying glass over a document', size: '1024x1024' },
)
console.log(response)
App Icon
Illustration — Vector illustration for general use
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'recraft/recraftv4-1-utility-vector',
  {
    prompt:
      'A flat vector illustration of a team of people collaborating around a table with laptops',
    size: '1024x1024',
  },
)
console.log(response)
Illustration
With Brand Colors — Vector with specific color palette
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'recraft/recraftv4-1-utility-vector',
  {
    prompt: 'A simple shield icon representing protection and security',
    controls: {
      background_color: { rgb: [245, 245, 245] },
      colors: [{ rgb: [34, 139, 87] }, { rgb: [255, 255, 255] }],
    },
  },
)
console.log(response)
With Brand Colors

Parameters

prompt
stringrequired
size
string
style
string
substyle
string

API Schemas (Raw)

Input
Output