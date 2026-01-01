Recraft V4.1 Utility SVGText-to-Image • Recraft • Proxied
Generate production-ready SVG vector graphics from text prompts with a general-purpose model suited for a wide range of design and illustration tasks.
|Model Info
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Usage
Examples
App Icon — Mobile app icon in vector format
Illustration — Vector illustration for general use
With Brand Colors — Vector with specific color palette
Parameters
▶controls{}
object
prompt
stringrequired
size
string
style
string
substyle
string
image
string