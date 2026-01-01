Recraft V4.1 Utility ProText-to-Image • Recraft • Proxied
Recraft V4.1 Utility Pro is a general-purpose text-to-image model producing high-resolution 2048px+ output for a wide range of production and print use cases.
|Model Info
|Terms and License
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|More information
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|Pricing
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Usage
Examples
Large Format Art — Large canvas general-purpose image
Marketing Asset — High-resolution marketing visual with controlled colors
Technical Diagram — High-resolution technical or infographic illustration
Parameters
▶controls{}
object
prompt
stringrequired
size
string
style
string
substyle
string
image
string