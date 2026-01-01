 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs
DirectoryAPISDKsChangelog
Recraft logo

Recraft V4.1 Utility Pro

Text-to-ImageRecraftProxied

Recraft V4.1 Utility Pro is a general-purpose text-to-image model producing high-resolution 2048px+ output for a wide range of production and print use cases.

Model Info
Terms and Licenselink
More informationlink
PricingView pricing in the Cloudflare dashboard

Usage

TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'recraft/recraftv4-1-utility-pro',
  {
    prompt:
      'A detailed illustrated map of an imaginary fantasy island with labeled landmarks, mountains, and forests',
  },
)
console.log(response)
Print-Ready Illustration

Examples

Large Format Art — Large canvas general-purpose image
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'recraft/recraftv4-1-utility-pro',
  {
    prompt:
      'A wide panoramic landscape of rolling green hills with a river winding through the valley under a bright blue sky',
    size: '2048x2048',
  },
)
console.log(response)
Large Format Art
Marketing Asset — High-resolution marketing visual with controlled colors
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'recraft/recraftv4-1-utility-pro',
  {
    prompt: 'A clean, modern banner illustration of a smartphone displaying a productivity app',
    controls: {
      background_color: { rgb: [250, 250, 255] },
      colors: [{ rgb: [100, 200, 150] }, { rgb: [20, 20, 60] }],
    },
    size: '2048x2048',
  },
)
console.log(response)
Marketing Asset
Technical Diagram — High-resolution technical or infographic illustration
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'recraft/recraftv4-1-utility-pro',
  {
    prompt:
      'A clean technical diagram showing the layers of a cloud computing architecture with labeled tiers',
  },
)
console.log(response)
Technical Diagram

Parameters

prompt
stringrequired
size
string
style
string
substyle
string

API Schemas (Raw)

Input
Output