Recraft V4.1 Utility Pro SVGText-to-Image • Recraft • Proxied
Generate detailed, high-resolution SVG vector graphics from text prompts with a general-purpose model, scalable to any size for print and large-scale design work.
|Model Info
|Terms and License
|link ↗
|More information
|link ↗
|Pricing
|View pricing in the Cloudflare dashboard ↗
Usage
Examples
Detailed Illustration — High-resolution vector illustration
Print-Ready Vector — High-resolution vector for large-format print
Brand Illustration — Vector illustration with brand colors
Parameters
object
stringrequired
string
string
string
string