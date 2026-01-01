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Recraft V4.1 Utility Pro SVG

Text-to-ImageRecraftProxied

Generate detailed, high-resolution SVG vector graphics from text prompts with a general-purpose model, scalable to any size for print and large-scale design work.

Model Info
Terms and Licenselink
More informationlink
PricingView pricing in the Cloudflare dashboard

Usage

TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'recraft/recraftv4-1-utility-pro-vector',
  { prompt: 'A clean, versatile logo for a software company with abstract geometric shapes' },
)
console.log(response)
Logo Design

Examples

Detailed Illustration — High-resolution vector illustration
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'recraft/recraftv4-1-utility-pro-vector',
  {
    prompt:
      'A detailed flat vector illustration of a city map with labeled streets, parks, and landmarks',
    size: '2048x2048',
  },
)
console.log(response)
Detailed Illustration
Print-Ready Vector — High-resolution vector for large-format print
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'recraft/recraftv4-1-utility-pro-vector',
  {
    prompt:
      'A decorative border pattern with repeating floral and leaf motifs, suitable for certificate or diploma design',
    size: '2048x2048',
  },
)
console.log(response)
Print-Ready Vector
Brand Illustration — Vector illustration with brand colors
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'recraft/recraftv4-1-utility-pro-vector',
  {
    prompt: 'A flat vector illustration of interconnected nodes representing a network or data flow',
    controls: { colors: [{ rgb: [0, 122, 204] }, { rgb: [255, 165, 0] }, { rgb: [240, 240, 240] }] },
  },
)
console.log(response)
Brand Illustration

Parameters

prompt
stringrequired
size
string
style
string
substyle
string

API Schemas (Raw)

Input
Output