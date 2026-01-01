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Recraft V4.1 Pro

Text-to-ImageRecraftProxied

Recraft V4.1 Pro generates high-resolution, art-directed images at 2048px+ tuned for high aesthetics, with strong composition, text rendering, and refined design taste. Built for print and production work.

Model Info
Terms and Licenselink
More informationlink
PricingView pricing in the Cloudflare dashboard

Usage

TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'recraft/recraftv4-1-pro',
  {
    prompt:
      'A detailed vintage botanical illustration of a rose with leaves and thorns, scientific illustration style',
  },
)
console.log(response)
Print-Ready Illustration

Examples

Large Format Art — Large canvas digital art
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'recraft/recraftv4-1-pro',
  {
    prompt:
      'A sweeping fantasy landscape with floating islands, waterfalls cascading into clouds, and ancient stone bridges connecting the islands',
    size: '2048x2048',
  },
)
console.log(response)
Large Format Art
Brand Asset — Professional brand asset with controlled colors
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'recraft/recraftv4-1-pro',
  {
    prompt:
      'A modern, clean illustration of a shield with a checkmark inside, representing security and trust',
    controls: {
      background_color: { rgb: [15, 23, 42] },
      colors: [{ rgb: [46, 117, 182] }, { rgb: [255, 255, 255] }],
    },
    size: '2048x2048',
  },
)
console.log(response)
Brand Asset
Editorial Illustration — Magazine-quality editorial illustration
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'recraft/recraftv4-1-pro',
  {
    prompt:
      'A conceptual illustration of artificial intelligence as a tree with circuit-board branches and glowing data leaves',
  },
)
console.log(response)
Editorial Illustration

Parameters

prompt
stringrequired
size
string
style
string
substyle
string

API Schemas (Raw)

Input
Output