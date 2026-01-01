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Recraft V4.1 Pro SVG

Text-to-ImageRecraftProxied

Generate detailed, high-resolution SVG vector graphics from text prompts with high aesthetic quality, fine geometry, scalable to any size for print and design work.

Model Info
Terms and Licenselink
More informationlink
PricingView pricing in the Cloudflare dashboard

Usage

TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'recraft/recraftv4-1-pro-vector',
  { prompt: 'A modern minimalist logo for a cloud computing company, clean geometric shapes' },
)
console.log(response)
Logo Design

Examples

Icon Set — Generate a vector icon
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'recraft/recraftv4-1-pro-vector',
  {
    prompt: 'A flat design icon of a rocket launching, suitable for a mobile app',
    size: '2048x2048',
  },
)
console.log(response)
Icon Set
Print-Ready Vector — High-resolution vector for large-format print
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'recraft/recraftv4-1-pro-vector',
  {
    prompt:
      'An intricate mandala pattern with floral and geometric elements, highly detailed and symmetrical',
    size: '2048x2048',
  },
)
console.log(response)
Print-Ready Vector
Brand Illustration — Vector illustration with brand colors
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'recraft/recraftv4-1-pro-vector',
  {
    prompt: 'A vector illustration of a cityscape skyline at sunset with clean lines and flat colors',
    controls: { colors: [{ rgb: [255, 87, 51] }, { rgb: [41, 50, 65] }, { rgb: [239, 239, 239] }] },
  },
)
console.log(response)
Brand Illustration

Parameters

prompt
stringrequired
size
string
style
string
substyle
string

API Schemas (Raw)

Input
Output