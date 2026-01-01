Recraft V3Text-to-Image • Recraft • Proxied
Recraft V3 is the previous-generation text-to-image model from Recraft, well-suited to design-quality compositions, brand-aware imagery, and accurate text rendering.
|Model Info
|Terms and License
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|More information
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|Pricing
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Usage
Examples
Scene Composition — Generate a complex compositional scene
Custom Size — Specify output dimensions
With Color Controls — Guide generation with specific brand colors
Background Color — Set a specific background color
Parameters
▶controls{}
object
prompt
stringrequired
size
string
style
string
substyle
string
image
string