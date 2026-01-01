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P-Video-AvatarImage-to-Video • pruna
Pruna's P-Video-Avatar generates talking-head videos from a single portrait image driven by a text script or audio file, with multiple voices, languages, and output resolutions.
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Usage
Parameters
audio
stringURL of uploaded audio to drive speech. HTTP(S) URL or data URI. If both audio and voice_script are provided, audio takes priority.
disable_prompt_upsampling
booleanrequireddefault: falseWhen true, skip the prompt upsampler and pass the raw user prompt.
disable_safety_filter
booleanrequireddefault: trueDisable safety filter for prompts and input image.
image
stringrequiredInput portrait image (first frame). HTTP(S) URL or data URI. Supports jpg, jpeg, png, webp.
negative_prompt
stringrequireddefault: Mention what you do NOT want in the video. Disabled if empty.
resolution
stringrequireddefault: 720penum: 720p, 1080pResolution of the video.
seed
integermaximum: 9007199254740991minimum: -9007199254740991Random seed for reproducible generation.
strength_negative_prompt
numberrequireddefault: 0.5maximum: 4minimum: 0Strength of the negative prompt (0-4).
video_prompt
stringrequireddefault: The person is talking.Optional prompt for the video.
voice
stringrequireddefault: Zephyr (Female)enum: Zephyr (Female), Puck (Male), Charon (Male), Kore (Female), Fenrir (Male), Leda (Female), Orus (Male), Aoede (Female), Callirrhoe (Female), Autonoe (Female), Enceladus (Male), Iapetus (Male), Umbriel (Male), Algenib (Male), Despina (Female), Erinome (Female), Laomedeia (Female), Achernar (Female), Algieba (Male), Schedar (Male), Gacrux (Female), Pulcherrima (Female), Achird (Male), Zubenelgenubi (Male), Vindemiatrix (Female), Sadachbia (Male), Sadaltager (Male), Sulafat (Female), Alnilam (Male), Rasalgethi (Male)Voice for generated speech.
voice_language
stringrequireddefault: English (US)enum: English (US), English (UK), Spanish, French, German, Italian, Portuguese (Brazil), Japanese, Korean, HindiOutput language.
voice_prompt
stringrequireddefault: Say the following.Optional speaking style, tone, pacing or emotion instructions.
voice_script
stringrequireddefault: Script for the person to say when no audio is uploaded.
video
stringformat: uriPresigned URL for the generated avatar video.