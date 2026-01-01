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P-Video-Animate

Image-to-Videopruna

Pruna's P-Video-Animate takes a source video and a subject reference image, then animates the referenced subject using the motion and audio from the source video.

Model Info
More informationlink
PricingView pricing in the Cloudflare dashboard

Usage

TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'pruna/p-video-animate',
  {
    video: 'https://test-videos.co.uk/vids/bigbuckbunny/mp4/h264/360/Big_Buck_Bunny_360_10s_1MB.mp4',
    image: 'https://huggingface.co/spaces/yisol/IDM-VTON/resolve/main/example/human/00121_00.jpg',
    resolution: '720p',
    target_fps: 'original',
  },
)
console.log(response)

Parameters

disable_safety_checker
booleanrequireddefault: falseDisable safety checker for generated videos.
ignore_audio
booleanrequireddefault: falseIgnore source audio during generation.
image
stringrequiredReference image of the subject to animate. HTTP(S) URL or data URI.
instruction_prompt
stringrequireddefault: Further instruction on how the reference subject should be animated.
resolution
stringrequireddefault: 720penum: 720p, 1080pTarget resolution.
save_audio
booleanrequireddefault: trueSave the video with audio.
seed
integermaximum: 9007199254740991minimum: -9007199254740991Random seed for reproducible generation.
target_fps
stringrequireddefault: originalenum: 24, 48, originalTarget FPS for the working video.
turbo
booleanrequireddefault: falseTurbo mode: faster generation for slightly lower quality.
video
stringrequiredSource RGB video (.mp4) used as the motion and audio source. HTTP(S) URL or data URI.

API Schemas (Raw)

Input
Output