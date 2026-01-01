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P-Video-AnimateImage-to-Video • pruna
Pruna's P-Video-Animate takes a source video and a subject reference image, then animates the referenced subject using the motion and audio from the source video.
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Usage
Parameters
disable_safety_checker
booleanrequireddefault: falseDisable safety checker for generated videos.
ignore_audio
booleanrequireddefault: falseIgnore source audio during generation.
image
stringrequiredReference image of the subject to animate. HTTP(S) URL or data URI.
instruction_prompt
stringrequireddefault: Further instruction on how the reference subject should be animated.
resolution
stringrequireddefault: 720penum: 720p, 1080pTarget resolution.
save_audio
booleanrequireddefault: trueSave the video with audio.
seed
integermaximum: 9007199254740991minimum: -9007199254740991Random seed for reproducible generation.
target_fps
stringrequireddefault: originalenum: 24, 48, originalTarget FPS for the working video.
turbo
booleanrequireddefault: falseTurbo mode: faster generation for slightly lower quality.
video
stringrequiredSource RGB video (.mp4) used as the motion and audio source. HTTP(S) URL or data URI.
video
stringformat: uriPresigned URL for the animated video.