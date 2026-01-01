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Pixverse v6

Text-to-VideoPixVerseProxied

Pixverse v6 is the latest Pixverse video model with support for up to 15-second videos, customizable duration from 1 to 15 seconds, and audio generation.

Model Info
Terms and Licenselink
More informationlink

Usage

TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'pixverse/v6',
  {
    prompt:
      'A golden retriever running through a field of sunflowers on a sunny day',
    duration: 5,
    aspect_ratio: '16:9',
    quality: '720p',
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Response 200

Examples

Long Duration Video — Extended 15-second video with audio (v6 supports 1-15 seconds)
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'pixverse/v6',
  {
    prompt:
      'A time-lapse of a bustling city street from dawn to dusk, showing the flow of people and vehicles',
    duration: 15,
    aspect_ratio: '16:9',
    quality: '720p',
    generate_audio: true,
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Response 200
Ultra-wide Cinematic — Cinematic 21:9 aspect ratio video
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'pixverse/v6',
  {
    prompt:
      'A dramatic aerial shot flying over misty mountain peaks at sunrise, cinematic lighting with volumetric fog',
    duration: 10,
    aspect_ratio: '21:9',
    quality: '720p',
    generate_audio: true,
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Response 200
Silent Video — Video without audio generation
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'pixverse/v6',
  {
    prompt:
      'Abstract ink drops spreading through water, vivid colors mixing in slow motion',
    negative_prompt: 'blurry, low quality',
    duration: 3,
    aspect_ratio: '1:1',
    quality: '540p',
    generate_audio: false,
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Response 200

Parameters

prompt
stringrequiredmaxLength: 2048Text prompt describing the video to generate
negative_prompt
stringmaxLength: 2048Negative text prompt
image_input
stringBase64-encoded reference image for image-to-video generation (data:image/...;base64,...). The image will be uploaded to Pixverse automatically.
duration
integerrequireddefault: 5minimum: 1maximum: 15Video duration in seconds (1 to 15)
aspect_ratio
stringrequireddefault: 16:9enum: 16:9, 4:3, 1:1, 3:4, 9:16, 2:3, 3:2, 21:9Video aspect ratio
quality
stringrequireddefault: 720penum: 360p, 540p, 720p, 1080pVideo quality
seed
integerminimum: 0maximum: 2147483647Random seed for reproducibility
generate_audio
booleanrequireddefault: trueWhether to generate audio with the video

API Schemas

{
  "$schema": "https://json-schema.org/draft/2020-12/schema",
  "type": "object",
  "properties": {
    "prompt": {
      "description": "Text prompt describing the video to generate",
      "type": "string",
      "maxLength": 2048
    },
    "negative_prompt": {
      "description": "Negative text prompt",
      "type": "string",
      "maxLength": 2048
    },
    "image_input": {
      "description": "Base64-encoded reference image for image-to-video generation (data:image/...;base64,...). The image will be uploaded to Pixverse automatically.",
      "type": "string"
    },
    "duration": {
      "description": "Video duration in seconds (1 to 15)",
      "default": 5,
      "type": "integer",
      "minimum": 1,
      "maximum": 15
    },
    "aspect_ratio": {
      "description": "Video aspect ratio",
      "default": "16:9",
      "type": "string",
      "enum": [
        "16:9",
        "4:3",
        "1:1",
        "3:4",
        "9:16",
        "2:3",
        "3:2",
        "21:9"
      ]
    },
    "quality": {
      "description": "Video quality",
      "default": "720p",
      "type": "string",
      "enum": [
        "360p",
        "540p",
        "720p",
        "1080p"
      ]
    },
    "seed": {
      "description": "Random seed for reproducibility",
      "type": "integer",
      "minimum": 0,
      "maximum": 2147483647
    },
    "generate_audio": {
      "description": "Whether to generate audio with the video",
      "default": true,
      "type": "boolean"
    }
  },
  "required": [
    "prompt",
    "duration",
    "aspect_ratio",
    "quality",
    "generate_audio"
  ],
  "additionalProperties": false
}