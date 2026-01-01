Pixverse v6Text-to-Video • PixVerse • Proxied
Pixverse v6 is the latest Pixverse video model with support for up to 15-second videos, customizable duration from 1 to 15 seconds, and audio generation.
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Usage
Examples
Long Duration Video — Extended 15-second video with audio (v6 supports 1-15 seconds)
Ultra-wide Cinematic — Cinematic 21:9 aspect ratio video
Silent Video — Video without audio generation
Parameters
stringrequiredmaxLength: 2048Text prompt describing the video to generate
stringmaxLength: 2048Negative text prompt
stringBase64-encoded reference image for image-to-video generation (data:image/...;base64,...). The image will be uploaded to Pixverse automatically.
integerrequireddefault: 5minimum: 1maximum: 15Video duration in seconds (1 to 15)
stringrequireddefault: 16:9enum: 16:9, 4:3, 1:1, 3:4, 9:16, 2:3, 3:2, 21:9Video aspect ratio
stringrequireddefault: 720penum: 360p, 540p, 720p, 1080pVideo quality
integerminimum: 0maximum: 2147483647Random seed for reproducibility
booleanrequireddefault: trueWhether to generate audio with the video
stringrequiredformat: uriURL to the generated video