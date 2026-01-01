 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs
Docs DirectoryAPIsSDKs
OpenAI logo

TTS-1

Text-to-SpeechOpenAIProxied

OpenAI's text-to-speech model optimized for real-time use with low latency.

Model Info
Terms and Licenselink
More informationlink

Usage

TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'openai/tts-1',
  {
    text: 'Hello! Welcome to Cloudflare AI Gateway. Let me show you what we can do.',
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Response 200

Examples

Different Voice — Use the Nova voice for a different tone
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'openai/tts-1',
  {
    text: 'The weather today is sunny with a high of 72 degrees. Perfect for a walk in the park.',
    voice: 'nova',
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Response 200
Narration — Slower narration style with the Onyx voice
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'openai/tts-1',
  {
    text: 'In the beginning, the universe was a singularity of infinite density. Then, in a fraction of a second, it expanded into everything we know today.',
    voice: 'onyx',
    speed: 0.85,
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Response 200
Echo Voice — Use the Echo voice for a deeper tone
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'openai/tts-1',
  {
    text: 'Welcome back to the podcast. Today we are going to talk about the future of artificial intelligence and its impact on creative work.',
    voice: 'echo',
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Response 200
Fast Playback — Speed up speech for quick listening
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'openai/tts-1',
  {
    text: 'This is a fast-paced summary of the key findings from the quarterly report. Revenue is up fifteen percent, user growth exceeded expectations, and infrastructure costs remain stable.',
    voice: 'shimmer',
    speed: 1.5,
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Response 200

Parameters

text
stringrequiredmaxLength: 4096The text to generate audio for. Maximum length is 4096 characters.
voice
stringrequireddefault: alloyenum: alloy, echo, fable, onyx, nova, shimmerThe voice to use when generating the audio. Defaults to alloy.
response_format
stringrequireddefault: mp3enum: mp3, opus, wav, aac, flacThe output format for the audio. Supported formats are mp3, opus, wav, aac and flac.
speed
numberrequireddefault: 1minimum: 0.25maximum: 4The speed of the generated audio. Select a value from 0.25 to 4.0. 1.0 is the default.

API Schemas

{
  "$schema": "https://json-schema.org/draft/2020-12/schema",
  "type": "object",
  "properties": {
    "text": {
      "description": "The text to generate audio for. Maximum length is 4096 characters.",
      "type": "string",
      "maxLength": 4096
    },
    "voice": {
      "description": "The voice to use when generating the audio. Defaults to alloy.",
      "default": "alloy",
      "type": "string",
      "enum": [
        "alloy",
        "echo",
        "fable",
        "onyx",
        "nova",
        "shimmer"
      ]
    },
    "response_format": {
      "description": "The output format for the audio. Supported formats are mp3, opus, wav, aac and flac.",
      "default": "mp3",
      "type": "string",
      "enum": [
        "mp3",
        "opus",
        "wav",
        "aac",
        "flac"
      ]
    },
    "speed": {
      "description": "The speed of the generated audio. Select a value from 0.25 to 4.0. 1.0 is the default.",
      "default": 1,
      "type": "number",
      "minimum": 0.25,
      "maximum": 4
    }
  },
  "required": [
    "text",
    "voice",
    "response_format",
    "speed"
  ],
  "additionalProperties": false
}