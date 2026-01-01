TTS-1 HDText-to-Speech • OpenAI • Proxied
OpenAI's high-definition text-to-speech model producing higher quality audio output.
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Usage
Examples
Storytelling — HD narration with the Fable voice
Podcast Style — Conversational podcast narration
Shimmer Voice — Bright and expressive voice
Parameters
stringrequiredmaxLength: 4096The text to generate audio for. Maximum length is 4096 characters.
stringrequireddefault: alloyenum: alloy, echo, fable, onyx, nova, shimmerThe voice to use when generating the audio. Defaults to alloy.
stringrequireddefault: mp3enum: mp3, opus, wav, aac, flacThe output format for the audio. Supported formats are mp3, opus, wav, aac and flac.
numberrequireddefault: 1minimum: 0.25maximum: 4The speed of the generated audio. Select a value from 0.25 to 4.0. 1.0 is the default.
stringrequiredURL to the generated audio file