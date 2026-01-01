" text " : "Blue-green deployments run two identical production environments: one active (“blue”) and one idle (“green”). A new version is deployed and tested on green, then traffic is switched over all at once. This makes rollback very fast—switch traffic back to blue—but requires maintaining duplicate infrastructure and handling database/schema compatibility carefully. For a small team, blue-green is often appealing when releases are infrequent, the system is simple enough to duplicate cheaply, and a clear cutover/rollback procedure matters more than gradual validation.



Canary deployments release the new version to a small percentage of users or requests first, then progressively increase traffic while monitoring errors, latency, and business metrics. They reduce the blast radius of defects and provide real-production validation, but require traffic splitting, strong observability, automated rollout controls, and usually feature-flag or version-compatibility discipline. For a small team, canaries are best when the platform already supports them or when the cost of a faulty release is high; otherwise, blue-green generally offers a simpler operational model."