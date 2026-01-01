 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs
DirectoryAPISDKsChangelog
OpenAI logo

GPT-5.6 Sol

Text GenerationOpenAI

GPT-5.6 Sol is OpenAI's frontier GPT-5.6 model for complex professional work, using the Responses API for reasoning and stateful context management.

Model Info
Context Window1,050,000 tokens
Terms and Licenselink
More informationlink
Request formatsResponses
PricingView pricing in the Cloudflare dashboard

Usage

TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'openai/gpt-5.6-sol',
  {
    input: 'Create a concise launch checklist for migrating a production API to a new region.',
    instructions: 'Use five bullets and focus on risk reduction.',
    max_output_tokens: 512,
  },
)
console.log(response)
 
- **Validate readiness:** Confirm capacity, quotas, security controls, certificates, secrets, dependencies, and compliance requirements in the new region.
- **Protect data:** Take verified backups; validate replication consistency, encryption, retention, and restore procedures before cutover.
- **Test end to end:** Run load, latency, failover, integration, and smoke tests using production-like traffic and data.
- **Control cutover:** Lower DNS TTLs, deploy gradually with canary traffic, freeze risky changes, and monitor errors, latency, saturation, and data integrity.
- **Prepare rollback:** Define go/no-go thresholds, owners, communication channels, and a rehearsed rollback plan; retain the old region until stability is confirmed.

Examples

Operational Reasoning — Using reasoning effort for a multi-step operational decision
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'openai/gpt-5.6-sol',
  {
    input:
      'A service has 99.9% monthly availability and just had 31 minutes of downtime. Has it exceeded the monthly error budget for a 30-day month? Show the calculation briefly.',
    max_output_tokens: 512,
    reasoning: { effort: 'medium' },
  },
)
console.log(response)
 
- Total minutes in 30 days: \(30 \times 24 \times 60 = 43{,}200\)
- Error budget at 99.9% availability: \(43{,}200 \times 0.001 = 43.2\) minutes
- Downtime used: 31 minutes

**No**, it has not exceeded the monthly error budget. It has **12.2 minutes remaining**.

Parameters

instructions
string
temperature
numberminimum: 0maximum: 2
max_output_tokens
numberexclusiveMinimum: 0
top_p
numberminimum: 0maximum: 1
stream
boolean
tool_choice

API Schemas (Raw)

Input
Output