GPT-5.6 SolText Generation • OpenAI
GPT-5.6 Sol is OpenAI's frontier GPT-5.6 model for complex professional work, using the Responses API for reasoning and stateful context management.
|Model Info
|Context Window ↗
|1,050,000 tokens
|Terms and License
|link ↗
|More information
|link ↗
|Request formats
|Responses
|Pricing
|View pricing in the Cloudflare dashboard ↗
Usage
- **Validate readiness:** Confirm capacity, quotas, security controls, certificates, secrets, dependencies, and compliance requirements in the new region. - **Protect data:** Take verified backups; validate replication consistency, encryption, retention, and restore procedures before cutover. - **Test end to end:** Run load, latency, failover, integration, and smoke tests using production-like traffic and data. - **Control cutover:** Lower DNS TTLs, deploy gradually with canary traffic, freeze risky changes, and monitor errors, latency, saturation, and data integrity. - **Prepare rollback:** Define go/no-go thresholds, owners, communication channels, and a rehearsed rollback plan; retain the old region until stability is confirmed.
Examples
Operational Reasoning — Using reasoning effort for a multi-step operational decision
- Total minutes in 30 days: \(30 \times 24 \times 60 = 43{,}200\) - Error budget at 99.9% availability: \(43{,}200 \times 0.001 = 43.2\) minutes - Downtime used: 31 minutes **No**, it has not exceeded the monthly error budget. It has **12.2 minutes remaining**.
Parameters
▶input
one ofrequired
instructions
string
temperature
numberminimum: 0maximum: 2
max_output_tokens
numberexclusiveMinimum: 0
top_p
numberminimum: 0maximum: 1
stream
boolean
▶tools[]
array
tool_choice
▶text{}
object
▶reasoning{}
object
id
string
object
stringconst: response
created_at
number
model
string
▶output[]
array
output_text
string
status
stringenum: in_progress, completed, failed, incomplete
▶usage{}
object