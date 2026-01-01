GPT-5.4 NanoText Generation • OpenAI • Proxied
GPT-5.4 Nano is OpenAI's smallest and fastest model, optimized for edge and low-latency use cases.
|Model Info
|Context Window ↗
|128,000 tokens
|Terms and License
|link ↗
|More information
|link ↗
Playground
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Usage
Examples
With System Message — Using a system message to set context
Multi-turn Conversation — Continuing a conversation with context
Creative Writing — Higher temperature for creative output
Streaming Response — Enable streaming for real-time output
Parameters
arrayrequired
numberminimum: 0maximum: 2
numberexclusiveMinimum: 0
numberexclusiveMinimum: 0
numberminimum: 0maximum: 1
numberminimum: -2maximum: 2
numberminimum: -2maximum: 2
boolean
object
array
stringrequired
stringrequired
numberrequired
stringrequired
arrayrequired
object