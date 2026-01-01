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GPT-5.4 Nano

Text GenerationOpenAIProxied

GPT-5.4 Nano is OpenAI's smallest and fastest model, optimized for edge and low-latency use cases.

Model Info
Context Window128,000 tokens
Terms and Licenselink
More informationlink

Playground

Try out this model with Workers AI LLM Playground. It does not require any setup or authentication and an instant way to preview and test a model directly in the browser.

Launch the LLM Playground

Usage

TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'openai/gpt-5.4-nano',
  {
    messages: [
      {
        role: 'user',
        content: 'What are the three laws of thermodynamics?',
      },
    ],
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)

Examples

With System Message — Using a system message to set context
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'openai/gpt-5.4-nano',
  {
    messages: [
      {
        role: 'system',
        content: 'You are a helpful coding assistant specializing in Python.',
      },
      {
        role: 'user',
        content: 'How do I read a JSON file in Python?',
      },
    ],
    temperature: 0.3,
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Multi-turn Conversation — Continuing a conversation with context
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'openai/gpt-5.4-nano',
  {
    messages: [
      {
        role: 'user',
        content:
          'I need help planning a road trip from San Francisco to Los Angeles.',
      },
      {
        role: 'assistant',
        content:
          "I'd be happy to help! The drive is about 380 miles and takes roughly 5-6 hours. Would you like suggestions for scenic routes or interesting stops along the way?",
      },
      {
        role: 'user',
        content: 'Yes, what are some good places to stop?',
      },
    ],
    max_tokens: 500,
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Creative Writing — Higher temperature for creative output
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'openai/gpt-5.4-nano',
  {
    messages: [
      {
        role: 'user',
        content:
          'Write a short story opening about a detective finding an unusual clue.',
      },
    ],
    temperature: 0.8,
    max_tokens: 300,
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Streaming Response — Enable streaming for real-time output
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'openai/gpt-5.4-nano',
  {
    messages: [
      {
        role: 'user',
        content: 'Explain the concept of recursion with a simple example.',
      },
    ],
    stream: true,
    stream_options: {
      include_usage: true,
    },
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)

Parameters

temperature
numberminimum: 0maximum: 2
max_tokens
numberexclusiveMinimum: 0
max_completion_tokens
numberexclusiveMinimum: 0
top_p
numberminimum: 0maximum: 1
frequency_penalty
numberminimum: -2maximum: 2
presence_penalty
numberminimum: -2maximum: 2
stream
boolean
tool_choice
response_format

API Schemas

{
  "$schema": "https://json-schema.org/draft/2020-12/schema",
  "type": "object",
  "properties": {
    "messages": {
      "type": "array",
      "items": {
        "type": "object",
        "properties": {
          "role": {
            "type": "string",
            "enum": [
              "system",
              "developer",
              "user",
              "assistant",
              "tool"
            ]
          },
          "content": {
            "anyOf": [
              {
                "type": "string"
              },
              {
                "type": "null"
              },
              {
                "type": "array",
                "items": {}
              }
            ]
          }
        },
        "required": [
          "role",
          "content"
        ],
        "additionalProperties": {}
      }
    },
    "temperature": {
      "type": "number",
      "minimum": 0,
      "maximum": 2
    },
    "max_tokens": {
      "type": "number",
      "exclusiveMinimum": 0
    },
    "max_completion_tokens": {
      "type": "number",
      "exclusiveMinimum": 0
    },
    "top_p": {
      "type": "number",
      "minimum": 0,
      "maximum": 1
    },
    "frequency_penalty": {
      "type": "number",
      "minimum": -2,
      "maximum": 2
    },
    "presence_penalty": {
      "type": "number",
      "minimum": -2,
      "maximum": 2
    },
    "stream": {
      "type": "boolean"
    },
    "stream_options": {
      "type": "object",
      "properties": {
        "include_usage": {
          "type": "boolean"
        }
      },
      "additionalProperties": false
    },
    "tools": {
      "type": "array",
      "items": {}
    },
    "tool_choice": {},
    "response_format": {}
  },
  "required": [
    "messages"
  ],
  "additionalProperties": {}
}