" content " : "The rain had turned Ashford Lane into a smear of reflections—red tail-lights, yellow windows, blue police strobes bleeding into the black river of asphalt. Detective Mara Leland hunched her shoulders against the weather and ducked under the sagging strip of crime-scene tape, the plastic snapping against her coat like impatient fingers.



The alley smelled of wet cardboard and old grease. Uniforms stood around in the practiced way of people trying not to look curious: hands tucked, mouths tight, eyes everywhere. The body lay where it had dropped beside the overflowing dumpster, face turned toward the brick wall as if listening to it.



“Male, mid-thirties,” the medical examiner said, barely glancing up as Mara approached. “Blunt force trauma, back of the head. Wallet’s missing. So is his phone.” He nodded toward the glistening puddles. “If there was anything else on him, the rain’s not doing us favors.”



Mara crouched, the cold water seeping through the knees of her slacks. The victim’s suit was inexpensive but clean, his tie knotted with deliberate care. No wedding ring. The bruise at the base of his skull was already swelling beneath the wet shine of his hair.



Robbery gone bad, the scene wanted her to think. It almost worked.



Then she saw his hand.



His right fist was clenched tight, the knuckles scraped, as if he’d hit something before he went down—or tried to hold on to it. Mara waited for the tech to finish with his photos, then slid on a fresh pair of gloves.



“Let’s see what you didn’t want to give up,” she murmured.



She pried his fingers open, one by stiffening one. It took effort; the chill had already started to set the muscles. Inside his palm, slick with rainwater and blood, lay a small paper rectangle, folded twice, the edges softened but the center still stiff.



Not a photograph. Not cash. Not a receipt.



A library card.



The laminate was cracked down one side, the blue logo of the Ashford Public Library almost worn away. The name typed beneath it, though, was unmistakable.



“Is that his?” one of the uniforms asked.



Mara shook her head slowly. “No.”



The card was ten years expired.



And it had her own name on it." ,