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GPT-4o Transcribe

Automatic Speech RecognitionOpenAIProxied

A speech-to-text model that uses GPT-4o to transcribe audio with improved word error rate and better language recognition compared to original Whisper models.

Model Info
Terms and Licenselink
More informationlink

Usage

TypeScript
const resp = await fetch('https://cdn.openai.com/API/docs/audio/alloy.wav')
const buffer = await resp.arrayBuffer();
const bytes = new Uint8Array(buffer);
let binary = '';
for (let i = 0; i < bytes.length; i++) {
  binary += String.fromCharCode(bytes[i]);
}
const encoded = btoa(binary);
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'openai/gpt-4o-transcribe',
  {
    file: `data:audio/wav;base64,${encoded}`,
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Input / Output JSON 
{
    "file": "https://cdn.openai.com/API/docs/audio/alloy.wav"
}

Examples

With Language Hint — Transcribe with a language hint for better accuracy
TypeScript
const resp = await fetch('https://cdn.openai.com/API/docs/audio/shimmer.wav')
const buffer = await resp.arrayBuffer();
const bytes = new Uint8Array(buffer);
let binary = '';
for (let i = 0; i < bytes.length; i++) {
  binary += String.fromCharCode(bytes[i]);
}
const encoded = btoa(binary);
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'openai/gpt-4o-transcribe',
  {
    file: `data:audio/wav;base64,${encoded}`,
    language: 'en',
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Input / Output JSON 
{
    "file": "https://cdn.openai.com/API/docs/audio/shimmer.wav",
    "language": "en"
}
Guided Transcription — Use a prompt to guide transcription style and context
TypeScript
const resp = await fetch('https://cdn.openai.com/API/docs/audio/fable.wav')
const buffer = await resp.arrayBuffer();
const bytes = new Uint8Array(buffer);
let binary = '';
for (let i = 0; i < bytes.length; i++) {
  binary += String.fromCharCode(bytes[i]);
}
const encoded = btoa(binary);
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'openai/gpt-4o-transcribe',
  {
    file: `data:audio/wav;base64,${encoded}`,
    language: 'en',
    prompt:
      'This is a technical discussion about Kubernetes and cloud-native architecture.',
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Input / Output JSON 
{
    "file": "https://cdn.openai.com/API/docs/audio/fable.wav",
    "language": "en",
    "prompt": "This is a technical discussion about Kubernetes and cloud-native architecture."
}
High Temperature — Higher temperature for more varied transcription
TypeScript
const resp = await fetch('https://cdn.openai.com/API/docs/audio/echo.wav')
const buffer = await resp.arrayBuffer();
const bytes = new Uint8Array(buffer);
let binary = '';
for (let i = 0; i < bytes.length; i++) {
  binary += String.fromCharCode(bytes[i]);
}
const encoded = btoa(binary);
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'openai/gpt-4o-transcribe',
  {
    file: `data:audio/wav;base64,${encoded}`,
    temperature: 0.5,
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Input / Output JSON 
{
    "file": "https://cdn.openai.com/API/docs/audio/echo.wav",
    "temperature": 0.5
}

Parameters

file
stringrequiredThe audio file as a data URI (data:audio/...;base64,...). Supported formats: flac, mp3, mp4, mpeg, mpga, m4a, ogg, wav, webm.
language
stringThe language of the input audio. Supplying the input language in ISO-639-1 format will improve accuracy and latency.
prompt
stringAn optional text to guide the model's style or continue a previous audio segment. The prompt should match the audio language.
temperature
numberrequireddefault: 0minimum: 0maximum: 1The sampling temperature, between 0 and 1. Higher values like 0.8 will make the output more random, while lower values like 0.2 will make it more focused and deterministic.

API Schemas

{
  "$schema": "https://json-schema.org/draft/2020-12/schema",
  "type": "object",
  "properties": {
    "file": {
      "description": "The audio file as a data URI (data:audio/...;base64,...). Supported formats: flac, mp3, mp4, mpeg, mpga, m4a, ogg, wav, webm.",
      "type": "string"
    },
    "language": {
      "description": "The language of the input audio. Supplying the input language in ISO-639-1 format will improve accuracy and latency.",
      "type": "string"
    },
    "prompt": {
      "description": "An optional text to guide the model's style or continue a previous audio segment. The prompt should match the audio language.",
      "type": "string"
    },
    "temperature": {
      "description": "The sampling temperature, between 0 and 1. Higher values like 0.8 will make the output more random, while lower values like 0.2 will make it more focused and deterministic.",
      "default": 0,
      "type": "number",
      "minimum": 0,
      "maximum": 1
    }
  },
  "required": [
    "file",
    "temperature"
  ],
  "additionalProperties": false
}