{ " $schema " : "https://json-schema.org/draft/2020-12/schema" , " type " : "object" , " properties " : { " file " : { " description " : "The audio file as a data URI (data:audio/...;base64,...). Supported formats: flac, mp3, mp4, mpeg, mpga, m4a, ogg, wav, webm." , " type " : "string" }, " language " : { " description " : "The language of the input audio. Supplying the input language in ISO-639-1 format will improve accuracy and latency." , " type " : "string" }, " prompt " : { " description " : "An optional text to guide the model's style or continue a previous audio segment. The prompt should match the audio language." , " type " : "string" }, " temperature " : { " description " : "The sampling temperature, between 0 and 1. Higher values like 0.8 will make the output more random, while lower values like 0.2 will make it more focused and deterministic." , " default " : 0 , " type " : "number" , " minimum " : 0 , " maximum " : 1 } }, " required " : [ "file" , "temperature" ], " additionalProperties " : false }

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