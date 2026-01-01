GPT-4o TranscribeAutomatic Speech Recognition • OpenAI • Proxied
A speech-to-text model that uses GPT-4o to transcribe audio with improved word error rate and better language recognition compared to original Whisper models.
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Usage
Examples
With Language Hint — Transcribe with a language hint for better accuracy
Guided Transcription — Use a prompt to guide transcription style and context
High Temperature — Higher temperature for more varied transcription
Parameters
stringrequiredThe audio file as a data URI (data:audio/...;base64,...). Supported formats: flac, mp3, mp4, mpeg, mpga, m4a, ogg, wav, webm.
stringThe language of the input audio. Supplying the input language in ISO-639-1 format will improve accuracy and latency.
stringAn optional text to guide the model's style or continue a previous audio segment. The prompt should match the audio language.
numberrequireddefault: 0minimum: 0maximum: 1The sampling temperature, between 0 and 1. Higher values like 0.8 will make the output more random, while lower values like 0.2 will make it more focused and deterministic.
stringrequiredThe transcribed text.