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Speech 2.8 Turbo

Text-to-SpeechMiniMaxProxied

MiniMax Speech 2.8 Turbo turns text into natural, expressive speech with voice cloning, emotion control, and 40+ language support at faster speeds.

Model Info
Terms and Licenselink
More informationlink

Usage

TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'minimax/speech-2.8-turbo',
  {
    text: 'Hello! Welcome to Cloudflare AI Gateway. Let me show you what we can do.',
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Response 200

Examples

Fast Narration — Speed up narration for quick playback
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'minimax/speech-2.8-turbo',
  {
    text: 'This is a fast-paced summary of the key findings from the quarterly report. Revenue is up fifteen percent and user growth exceeded expectations.',
    voice_id: 'English_expressive_narrator',
    speed: 1.5,
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Response 200
Calm Tone — Calm and steady speech for meditation or relaxation
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'minimax/speech-2.8-turbo',
  {
    text: 'Take a deep breath in. Hold it for a moment. Now slowly exhale. Let your shoulders relax and release any tension.',
    voice_id: 'English_expressive_narrator',
    speed: 0.8,
    emotion: 'calm',
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Response 200
Adjusted Pitch — Lower the pitch for a deeper voice
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'minimax/speech-2.8-turbo',
  {
    text: 'Good evening. Tonight we explore the mysteries of the deep ocean and the creatures that live in total darkness.',
    voice_id: 'English_expressive_narrator',
    pitch: -6,
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Response 200

Parameters

text
stringrequiredmaxLength: 10000The text to convert to speech. Maximum 10,000 characters.
voice_id
stringrequireddefault: English_expressive_narratorThe voice ID to use for synthesis
speed
numberrequireddefault: 1minimum: 0.5maximum: 2Speech speed (0.5 to 2)
volume
numberrequireddefault: 1minimum: 0maximum: 10Speech volume (0 to 10)
pitch
integerrequireddefault: 0minimum: -12maximum: 12Pitch adjustment (-12 to 12)
emotion
stringenum: happy, sad, angry, fearful, disgusted, surprised, calm, fluentEmotion control for synthesized speech
format
stringrequireddefault: mp3enum: mp3, flac, wavOutput audio format

API Schemas

{
  "$schema": "https://json-schema.org/draft/2020-12/schema",
  "type": "object",
  "properties": {
    "text": {
      "description": "The text to convert to speech. Maximum 10,000 characters.",
      "type": "string",
      "maxLength": 10000
    },
    "voice_id": {
      "description": "The voice ID to use for synthesis",
      "default": "English_expressive_narrator",
      "type": "string"
    },
    "speed": {
      "description": "Speech speed (0.5 to 2)",
      "default": 1,
      "type": "number",
      "minimum": 0.5,
      "maximum": 2
    },
    "volume": {
      "description": "Speech volume (0 to 10)",
      "default": 1,
      "type": "number",
      "minimum": 0,
      "maximum": 10
    },
    "pitch": {
      "description": "Pitch adjustment (-12 to 12)",
      "default": 0,
      "type": "integer",
      "minimum": -12,
      "maximum": 12
    },
    "emotion": {
      "description": "Emotion control for synthesized speech",
      "type": "string",
      "enum": [
        "happy",
        "sad",
        "angry",
        "fearful",
        "disgusted",
        "surprised",
        "calm",
        "fluent"
      ]
    },
    "format": {
      "description": "Output audio format",
      "default": "mp3",
      "type": "string",
      "enum": [
        "mp3",
        "flac",
        "wav"
      ]
    },
    "sample_rate": {
      "description": "Audio sample rate",
      "anyOf": [
        {
          "type": "number",
          "const": 8000
        },
        {
          "type": "number",
          "const": 16000
        },
        {
          "type": "number",
          "const": 22050
        },
        {
          "type": "number",
          "const": 24000
        },
        {
          "type": "number",
          "const": 32000
        },
        {
          "type": "number",
          "const": 44100
        }
      ]
    }
  },
  "required": [
    "text",
    "voice_id",
    "speed",
    "volume",
    "pitch",
    "format"
  ],
  "additionalProperties": false
}