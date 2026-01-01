Speech 2.8 TurboText-to-Speech • MiniMax • Proxied
MiniMax Speech 2.8 Turbo turns text into natural, expressive speech with voice cloning, emotion control, and 40+ language support at faster speeds.
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Usage
Examples
Fast Narration — Speed up narration for quick playback
Calm Tone — Calm and steady speech for meditation or relaxation
Adjusted Pitch — Lower the pitch for a deeper voice
Parameters
stringrequiredmaxLength: 10000The text to convert to speech. Maximum 10,000 characters.
stringrequireddefault: English_expressive_narratorThe voice ID to use for synthesis
numberrequireddefault: 1minimum: 0.5maximum: 2Speech speed (0.5 to 2)
numberrequireddefault: 1minimum: 0maximum: 10Speech volume (0 to 10)
integerrequireddefault: 0minimum: -12maximum: 12Pitch adjustment (-12 to 12)
stringenum: happy, sad, angry, fearful, disgusted, surprised, calm, fluentEmotion control for synthesized speech
stringrequireddefault: mp3enum: mp3, flac, wavOutput audio format
one of
stringrequiredURL to the generated audio file