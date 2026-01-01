MiniMax M3Text Generation • MiniMax • Proxied
MiniMax's M3 language model with frontier coding and agentic capabilities, a 1M token context window, and multilingual support.
|Model Info
|Context Window ↗
|1,000,000 tokens
|Terms and License
|link ↗
|More information
|link ↗
|Pricing
|View pricing in the Cloudflare dashboard ↗
Usage
The capital of France is **Paris**.
Examples
With System Prompt — Using a system prompt to guide behavior
# Pasta Aglio e Olio A classic Italian dish that comes together in minutes with just a few ingredients. **Serves:** 2 | **Prep:** 5 min | **Cook:** 15 min ## Ingredients - 200 g spaghetti or linguine - 80 ml extra virgin olive oil - 4 garlic cloves, thinly sliced - 1–2 small dried red chilies, crushed (or ¼ tsp chili flakes) - Salt, for pasta water - 15 g fresh flat-leaf parsley, chopped - Grated Parmesan or Pecorino (optional, traditionalists skip it) ## Method 1. **Boil pasta:** Bring a large pot of well-salted water to a rolling boil. Cook the pasta until al dente (about 1 minute less than package instructions). Reserve 1 cup of pasta water before draining. 2. **Infuse oil:** While the pasta cooks, gently heat the olive oil in a wide pan over low-medium heat. Add the garlic and chilies, and cook slowly for 2–3 minutes until the garlic turns pale golden. **Don't let it brown** — it will turn bitter. 3. **Combine:** Add the drained pasta to the pan with a splash of reserved pasta water. Toss vigorously over medium heat for about 1 minute so the pasta absorbs the oil. 4. **Finish:** Add more pasta water as needed to create a light, silky sauce that coats the noodles. Stir in the parsley and season with salt. 5. **Serve** immediately, topped with cheese if using. ## Tips - Cold olive oil + slow heat = better flavor extraction. - The starch in the pasta water is key to a glossy, emulsified sauce. Buon appetito! 🍝
Multi-turn Conversation — Continuing a conversation with context
Use UDP for time-sensitive applications like video streaming, online gaming, or VoIP where speed matters more than perfect reliability.
Creative Writing — Higher temperature for creative output
Fingers on the keys, Building worlds from empty void— Code becomes the light.
Parameters
mask_sensitive_info
boolean
max_completion_tokens
numberexclusiveMinimum: 0
max_tokens
numberexclusiveMinimum: 0
▶messages[]
arrayrequired
▶response_format{}
object
stream
boolean
▶stream_options{}
object
temperature
numbermaximum: 1minimum: 0
tool_choice
stringenum: none, auto
▶tools[]
array
top_p
numbermaximum: 1minimum: 0
▶base_resp{}
object
▶choices[]
array
created
number
id
string
input_sensitive
boolean
model
string
object
stringenum: chat.completion, chat.completion.chunk
output_sensitive
boolean
▶usage{}
object