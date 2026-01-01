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MiniMax M3

Text GenerationMiniMaxProxied

MiniMax's M3 language model with frontier coding and agentic capabilities, a 1M token context window, and multilingual support.

Model Info
Context Window1,000,000 tokens
Terms and Licenselink
More informationlink
PricingView pricing in the Cloudflare dashboard

Usage

TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'minimax/m3',
  { max_tokens: 2048, messages: [{ content: 'What is the capital of France?', role: 'user' }] },
)
console.log(response)
 
The capital of France is **Paris**.

Examples

With System Prompt — Using a system prompt to guide behavior
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'minimax/m3',
  {
    max_tokens: 2048,
    messages: [
      {
        content:
          'You are a helpful cooking assistant. Give concise recipes with metric measurements.',
        role: 'system',
      },
      { content: 'How do I make a simple pasta aglio e olio?', role: 'user' },
    ],
    temperature: 0.7,
  },
)
console.log(response)
 
# Pasta Aglio e Olio

A classic Italian dish that comes together in minutes with just a few ingredients.

**Serves:** 2 | **Prep:** 5 min | **Cook:** 15 min

## Ingredients
- 200 g spaghetti or linguine
- 80 ml extra virgin olive oil
- 4 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
- 1–2 small dried red chilies, crushed (or ¼ tsp chili flakes)
- Salt, for pasta water
- 15 g fresh flat-leaf parsley, chopped
- Grated Parmesan or Pecorino (optional, traditionalists skip it)

## Method
1. **Boil pasta:** Bring a large pot of well-salted water to a rolling boil. Cook the pasta until al dente (about 1 minute less than package instructions). Reserve 1 cup of pasta water before draining.
2. **Infuse oil:** While the pasta cooks, gently heat the olive oil in a wide pan over low-medium heat. Add the garlic and chilies, and cook slowly for 2–3 minutes until the garlic turns pale golden. **Don't let it brown** — it will turn bitter.
3. **Combine:** Add the drained pasta to the pan with a splash of reserved pasta water. Toss vigorously over medium heat for about 1 minute so the pasta absorbs the oil.
4. **Finish:** Add more pasta water as needed to create a light, silky sauce that coats the noodles. Stir in the parsley and season with salt.
5. **Serve** immediately, topped with cheese if using.

## Tips
- Cold olive oil + slow heat = better flavor extraction.
- The starch in the pasta water is key to a glossy, emulsified sauce.

Buon appetito! 🍝
Multi-turn Conversation — Continuing a conversation with context
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'minimax/m3',
  {
    max_tokens: 2048,
    messages: [
      { content: 'What are the main differences between TCP and UDP?', role: 'user' },
      {
        content:
          'TCP is connection-oriented and guarantees delivery, while UDP is connectionless and faster but without delivery guarantees.',
        role: 'assistant',
      },
      { content: 'When would I choose UDP over TCP?', role: 'user' },
    ],
    temperature: 0.5,
  },
)
console.log(response)
 
Use UDP for time-sensitive applications like video streaming, online gaming, or VoIP where speed matters more than perfect reliability.
Creative Writing — Higher temperature for creative output
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'minimax/m3',
  {
    max_tokens: 2048,
    messages: [{ content: 'Write a haiku about programming.', role: 'user' }],
    temperature: 0.9,
  },
)
console.log(response)
 
Fingers on the keys,
Building worlds from empty void—
Code becomes the light.

Parameters

mask_sensitive_info
boolean
max_completion_tokens
numberexclusiveMinimum: 0
max_tokens
numberexclusiveMinimum: 0
stream
boolean
temperature
numbermaximum: 1minimum: 0
tool_choice
stringenum: none, auto
top_p
numbermaximum: 1minimum: 0

API Schemas (Raw)

Input
Output