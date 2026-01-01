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Krea 2 Medium

Text-to-Imagekrea

Smaller, faster, more cost-efficient. Extensive post-training makes outputs especially stable and consistent across generations. Strongest on illustration, anime, painting, and other expressive or artistic styles.

Model Info
Terms and Licenselink
More informationlink
PricingView pricing in the Cloudflare dashboard

Usage

TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'krea/krea-2-medium',
  {
    prompt: "An igloo village glowing with Aurora's colors.",
    aspect_ratio: '1:1',
    resolution: '1K',
  },
)
console.log(response)
Default

Parameters

aspect_ratio
stringrequiredenum: 1:1, 4:3, 3:2, 16:9, 2.35:1, 4:5, 2:3, 9:16Aspect ratio of the generated image.
complexity
integerdefault: 0maximum: 100minimum: -100K2 Complexity slider (-100 to 100). 0 disables the slider LoRA.
creativity
stringdefault: lowenum: raw, low, medium, highPrompt expansion mode. `raw` disables expansion; `low`, `medium`, `high` control strength. Does not affect the K2 Intensity, Complexity, or Movement slider LoRAs.
intensity
integerdefault: 0maximum: 100minimum: -100K2 Intensity slider (-100 to 100). 0 disables the slider LoRA.
movement
integerdefault: 0maximum: 100minimum: -100K2 Movement slider (-100 to 100). 0 disables the slider LoRA.
prompt
stringrequiredText prompt describing the image to generate.
resolution
stringrequiredenum: 1KResolution scale.
seed
number | nullRandom seed for reproducible generations. Pass null or omit for a random seed.

API Schemas (Raw)

Input
Output