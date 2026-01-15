Inworld TTS 2Text-to-Speech • Inworld • Proxied
Inworld's most powerful and expressive text-to-speech model. Builds on TTS 1.5 with rich expressive speech, real-time latency, natural language steering (e.g. [whisper], [say excitedly]), and stronger multilingual support across 15 production languages plus 90+ experimental languages.
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Usage
Examples
Natural Language Steering — Direct the voice with bracketed natural-language cues for emotion, pace, and style.
Whisper — Use steering tags to whisper
High Quality Audio — Higher sample rate for studio quality
With Text Normalization — Expand numbers and abbreviations before synthesis
Parameters
stringrequiredmaxLength: 2000The text to be synthesized into speech. Maximum input of 2,000 characters.
stringrequireddefault: Dennisenum: Loretta, Darlene, Marlene, Hank, Evelyn, Celeste, Pippa, Tessa, Liam, Callum, Hamish, Abby, Graham, Rupert, Mortimer, Snik, Anjali, Saanvi, Arjun, Claire, Oliver, Simon, Elliot, James, Serena, Gareth, Vinny, Lauren, Jessica, Ethan, Tyler, Jason, Chloe, Veronica, Victoria, Miranda, Sebastian, Victor, Malcolm, Nate, Brian, Amina, Kelsey, Derek, Evan, Kayla, Jake, Grant, Tristan, Nadia, Selene, Marcus, Riley, Damon, Cedric, Mia, Naomi, Jonah, Levi, Avery, Brandon, Conrad, Bianca, Lucian, Trevor, Alex, Ashley, Craig, Deborah, Dennis, Edward, Elizabeth, Hades, Julia, Pixie, Mark, Olivia, Priya, Ronald, Sarah, Shaun, Theodore, Timothy, Wendy, Dominus, Hana, Clive, Carter, Blake, Luna, Reed, Duncan, Felix, Eleanor, SophieThe ID of the voice to use for synthesizing speech. Defaults to Dennis.
stringrequireddefault: mp3enum: mp3, opus, wav, flacThe output format for the audio. Supported formats are mp3, opus, wav, and flac. Defaults to mp3.
integerminimum: -9007199254740991maximum: 9007199254740991Bits per second of the audio. Only for compressed audio formats (mp3, opus). The default is 128,000.
integerminimum: -9007199254740991maximum: 9007199254740991The synthesis sample rate in hertz. Accepts: 8000, 16000, 22050, 24000, 32000, 44100, 48000. The default is 48,000.
numberminimum: 0.5maximum: 1.5Speaking rate/speed, in the range [0.5, 1.5]. The default is 1.0. We recommend using values above 0.8 to ensure high quality.
numberrequireddefault: 1minimum: 0.01maximum: 2Determines the degree of randomness when sampling audio tokens. Defaults to 1.0. Accepts values between 0 (exclusive) and 2 (inclusive). Higher values = more expressive, lower values = more deterministic.
stringrequireddefault: noneenum: none, word, characterControls timestamp metadata returned with the audio. "word" returns word-level timing, "character" returns character-level timing. Note: adds latency. Defaults to none.
booleanWhen enabled, text normalization expands numbers, dates, times, and abbreviations before converting to speech. Turning this off may reduce latency.
stringURL to the generated audio file