{ " $schema " : "https://json-schema.org/draft/2020-12/schema" , " type " : "object" , " properties " : { " text " : { " description " : "The text to be synthesized into speech. Maximum input of 2,000 characters." , " type " : "string" , " maxLength " : 2000 }, " voice_id " : { " description " : "The ID of the voice to use for synthesizing speech. Defaults to Dennis." , " default " : "Dennis" , " type " : "string" , " enum " : [ "Loretta" , "Darlene" , "Marlene" , "Hank" , "Evelyn" , "Celeste" , "Pippa" , "Tessa" , "Liam" , "Callum" , "Hamish" , "Abby" , "Graham" , "Rupert" , "Mortimer" , "Snik" , "Anjali" , "Saanvi" , "Arjun" , "Claire" , "Oliver" , "Simon" , "Elliot" , "James" , "Serena" , "Gareth" , "Vinny" , "Lauren" , "Jessica" , "Ethan" , "Tyler" , "Jason" , "Chloe" , "Veronica" , "Victoria" , "Miranda" , "Sebastian" , "Victor" , "Malcolm" , "Nate" , "Brian" , "Amina" , "Kelsey" , "Derek" , "Evan" , "Kayla" , "Jake" , "Grant" , "Tristan" , "Nadia" , "Selene" , "Marcus" , "Riley" , "Damon" , "Cedric" , "Mia" , "Naomi" , "Jonah" , "Levi" , "Avery" , "Brandon" , "Conrad" , "Bianca" , "Lucian" , "Trevor" , "Alex" , "Ashley" , "Craig" , "Deborah" , "Dennis" , "Edward" , "Elizabeth" , "Hades" , "Julia" , "Pixie" , "Mark" , "Olivia" , "Priya" , "Ronald" , "Sarah" , "Shaun" , "Theodore" , "Timothy" , "Wendy" , "Dominus" , "Hana" , "Clive" , "Carter" , "Blake" , "Luna" , "Reed" , "Duncan" , "Felix" , "Eleanor" , "Sophie" ] }, " output_format " : { " description " : "The output format for the audio. Supported formats are mp3, opus, wav, and flac. Defaults to mp3." , " default " : "mp3" , " type " : "string" , " enum " : [ "mp3" , "opus" , "wav" , "flac" ] }, " bit_rate " : { " description " : "Bits per second of the audio. Only for compressed audio formats (mp3, opus). The default is 128,000." , " type " : "integer" , " minimum " : 0 }, " sample_rate " : { " description " : "The synthesis sample rate in hertz. Accepts: 8000, 16000, 22050, 24000, 32000, 44100, 48000. The default is 48,000." , " type " : "integer" , " enum " : [ 8000 , 16000 , 22050 , 24000 , 32000 , 44100 , 48000 ] }, " speaking_rate " : { " description " : "Speaking rate/speed, in the range [0.5, 1.5]. The default is 1.0. We recommend using values above 0.8 to ensure high quality." , " type " : "number" , " minimum " : 0.5 , " maximum " : 1.5 }, " temperature " : { " description " : "Determines the degree of randomness when sampling audio tokens. Defaults to 1.0. Accepts values between 0 (exclusive) and 2 (inclusive). Higher values = more expressive, lower values = more deterministic." , " default " : 1 , " type " : "number" , " minimum " : 0.01 , " maximum " : 2 }, " timestamp_type " : { " description " : "Controls timestamp metadata returned with the audio. \" word \" returns word-level timing, \" character \" returns character-level timing. Note: adds latency. Defaults to none." , " default " : "none" , " type " : "string" , " enum " : [ "none" , "word" , "character" ] }, " apply_text_normalization " : { " description " : "When enabled, text normalization expands numbers, dates, times, and abbreviations before converting to speech. Turning this off may reduce latency." , " type " : "boolean" } }, " required " : [ "text" ], " additionalProperties " : false }

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