TTS 1.5 MiniText-to-Speech • Inworld • Proxied
Ultra-fast, cost-efficient text-to-speech with approximately 120ms latency and 15-language support.
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Usage
Examples
Fast Speech — Speed up speech for quick playback
Low Latency — Minimize latency by disabling text normalization
Parameters
stringrequiredmaxLength: 2000The text to be synthesized into speech. Maximum input of 2,000 characters.
stringdefault: Dennisenum: Loretta, Darlene, Marlene, Hank, Evelyn, Celeste, Pippa, Tessa, Liam, Callum, Hamish, Abby, Graham, Rupert, Mortimer, Snik, Anjali, Saanvi, Arjun, Claire, Oliver, Simon, Elliot, James, Serena, Gareth, Vinny, Lauren, Jessica, Ethan, Tyler, Jason, Chloe, Veronica, Victoria, Miranda, Sebastian, Victor, Malcolm, Nate, Brian, Amina, Kelsey, Derek, Evan, Kayla, Jake, Grant, Tristan, Nadia, Selene, Marcus, Riley, Damon, Cedric, Mia, Naomi, Jonah, Levi, Avery, Brandon, Conrad, Bianca, Lucian, Trevor, Alex, Ashley, Craig, Deborah, Dennis, Edward, Elizabeth, Hades, Julia, Pixie, Mark, Olivia, Priya, Ronald, Sarah, Shaun, Theodore, Timothy, Wendy, Dominus, Hana, Clive, Carter, Blake, Luna, Reed, Duncan, Felix, Eleanor, SophieThe ID of the voice to use for synthesizing speech. Defaults to Dennis.
stringdefault: mp3enum: mp3, opus, wav, flacThe output format for the audio. Supported formats are mp3, opus, wav, and flac. Defaults to mp3.
integerminimum: 0Bits per second of the audio. Only for compressed audio formats (mp3, opus). The default is 128,000.
integerenum: 8000, 16000, 22050, 24000, 32000, 44100, 48000The synthesis sample rate in hertz. Accepts: 8000, 16000, 22050, 24000, 32000, 44100, 48000. The default is 48,000.
numberminimum: 0.5maximum: 1.5Speaking rate/speed, in the range [0.5, 1.5]. The default is 1.0. We recommend using values above 0.8 to ensure high quality.
numberdefault: 1minimum: 0.01maximum: 2Determines the degree of randomness when sampling audio tokens. Defaults to 1.0. Accepts values between 0 (exclusive) and 2 (inclusive). Higher values = more expressive, lower values = more deterministic.
stringdefault: noneenum: none, word, characterControls timestamp metadata returned with the audio. "word" returns word-level timing, "character" returns character-level timing. Note: adds latency. Defaults to none.
booleanWhen enabled, text normalization expands numbers, dates, times, and abbreviations before converting to speech. Turning this off may reduce latency.
stringrequiredURL to the generated audio file