Veo 3Text-to-Video • Google • Proxied
Google's video generation model capable of producing high-quality videos with optional audio from text prompts.
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Usage
Examples
Cinematic Scene — Widescreen cinematic video in 1080p
Vertical Video — Portrait orientation for social media
Short Format — Short video for social media posts
Silent Video — Video without audio generation
Parameters
stringrequiredText prompt describing the video to generate
stringBase64-encoded reference image for i2v
stringrequireddefault: 6senum: 4s, 6s, 8sVideo duration
stringrequireddefault: 16:9enum: 16:9, 9:16, 1:1Video aspect ratio
stringrequireddefault: 720penum: 720p, 1080pVideo resolution
booleanrequireddefault: trueWhether to generate audio with the video
stringrequiredformat: uriURL to the generated video