Nano Banana 2Text-to-Image • Google • Proxied
Google's second-generation image generation model with improved quality and speed.
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Usage
Examples
Abstract Art — Modern abstract expressionist painting
With Google Search — Use web search grounding for current events
High Resolution Portrait — 4K portrait with specific aspect ratio
Parameters
stringrequired
arraymaxItems: 3
stringenum: match_input_image, 1:1, 2:3, 3:2, 3:4, 4:3, 4:5, 5:4, 9:16, 16:9, 21:9
stringenum: jpg, png
stringenum: 1K, 2K, 4K
boolean
boolean
stringrequiredformat: uri