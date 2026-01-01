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Nano Banana 2

Text-to-ImageGoogleProxied

Google's second-generation image generation model with improved quality and speed.

Model Info
Terms and Licenselink
More informationlink

Usage

TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'google/nano-banana-2',
  {
    prompt:
      'A futuristic cyberpunk city at night with towering skyscrapers, neon signs in Japanese and English, flying cars, and rain-slicked streets reflecting colorful lights',
    aspect_ratio: '16:9',
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Response 200 Futuristic City

Examples

Abstract Art — Modern abstract expressionist painting
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'google/nano-banana-2',
  {
    prompt:
      'An abstract expressionist painting with bold splashes of cobalt blue, crimson red, and gold leaf accents on a large canvas',
    aspect_ratio: '1:1',
    output_format: 'png',
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Response 200 Abstract Art
With Google Search — Use web search grounding for current events
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'google/nano-banana-2',
  {
    prompt:
      'An illustration of the latest Mars rover exploring the Martian surface',
    aspect_ratio: '16:9',
    google_search: true,
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Response 200 With Google Search
High Resolution Portrait — 4K portrait with specific aspect ratio
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'google/nano-banana-2',
  {
    prompt:
      'A professional studio portrait of a woman with dramatic side lighting, wearing elegant jewelry',
    aspect_ratio: '3:4',
    resolution: '4K',
    output_format: 'jpg',
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Response 200 High Resolution Portrait

Parameters

prompt
stringrequired
aspect_ratio
stringenum: match_input_image, 1:1, 2:3, 3:2, 3:4, 4:3, 4:5, 5:4, 9:16, 16:9, 21:9
output_format
stringenum: jpg, png
resolution
stringenum: 1K, 2K, 4K
google_search
boolean
image_search
boolean

API Schemas

{
  "$schema": "https://json-schema.org/draft/2020-12/schema",
  "type": "object",
  "properties": {
    "prompt": {
      "type": "string"
    },
    "image_input": {
      "maxItems": 3,
      "type": "array",
      "items": {
        "type": "string"
      }
    },
    "aspect_ratio": {
      "type": "string",
      "enum": [
        "match_input_image",
        "1:1",
        "2:3",
        "3:2",
        "3:4",
        "4:3",
        "4:5",
        "5:4",
        "9:16",
        "16:9",
        "21:9"
      ]
    },
    "output_format": {
      "type": "string",
      "enum": [
        "jpg",
        "png"
      ]
    },
    "resolution": {
      "type": "string",
      "enum": [
        "1K",
        "2K",
        "4K"
      ]
    },
    "google_search": {
      "type": "boolean"
    },
    "image_search": {
      "type": "boolean"
    }
  },
  "required": [
    "prompt"
  ],
  "additionalProperties": false
}