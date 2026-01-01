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Imagen 4

Text-to-ImageGoogleProxied

Google's latest image generation model producing high-quality, photorealistic images from text prompts with support for multiple aspect ratios.

Model Info
Terms and Licenselink
More informationlink

Usage

TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'google/imagen-4',
  {
    prompt: 'A golden retriever puppy playing in autumn leaves',
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Response 200 Simple Generation

Examples

Widescreen Landscape — Generate a widescreen landscape image
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'google/imagen-4',
  {
    prompt:
      'A dramatic drone shot of a winding river through an autumn forest, warm golden and red tones',
    aspect_ratio: '16:9',
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Response 200 Widescreen Landscape
Portrait Format — Vertical portrait-style image
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'google/imagen-4',
  {
    prompt:
      'An elegant Art Deco poster featuring a jazz singer under a spotlight',
    aspect_ratio: '9:16',
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Response 200 Portrait Format
With People — Allow generation of adult people
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'google/imagen-4',
  {
    prompt:
      'A chef preparing sushi in a traditional Japanese kitchen, detailed close-up',
    person_generation: 'allow_adult',
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Response 200 With People
Product Photo — Square product photography
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'google/imagen-4',
  {
    prompt:
      'A sleek wireless headphone on a minimalist white marble surface with soft studio lighting',
    aspect_ratio: '1:1',
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Response 200 Product Photo

Parameters

prompt
stringrequiredText prompt describing the image to generate
aspect_ratio
stringenum: 1:1, 3:4, 4:3, 9:16, 16:9Aspect ratio of the generated image
person_generation
stringenum: dont_allow, allow_adult, allow_allAllow the model to generate images of people. dont_allow: block people, allow_adult: adults only, allow_all: adults and children

API Schemas

{
  "$schema": "https://json-schema.org/draft/2020-12/schema",
  "type": "object",
  "properties": {
    "prompt": {
      "description": "Text prompt describing the image to generate",
      "type": "string"
    },
    "aspect_ratio": {
      "description": "Aspect ratio of the generated image",
      "type": "string",
      "enum": [
        "1:1",
        "3:4",
        "4:3",
        "9:16",
        "16:9"
      ]
    },
    "person_generation": {
      "description": "Allow the model to generate images of people. dont_allow: block people, allow_adult: adults only, allow_all: adults and children",
      "type": "string",
      "enum": [
        "dont_allow",
        "allow_adult",
        "allow_all"
      ]
    }
  },
  "required": [
    "prompt"
  ],
  "additionalProperties": false
}