Imagen 4Text-to-Image • Google • Proxied
Google's latest image generation model producing high-quality, photorealistic images from text prompts with support for multiple aspect ratios.
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Usage
Examples
Widescreen Landscape — Generate a widescreen landscape image
Portrait Format — Vertical portrait-style image
With People — Allow generation of adult people
Product Photo — Square product photography
Parameters
stringrequiredText prompt describing the image to generate
stringenum: 1:1, 3:4, 4:3, 9:16, 16:9Aspect ratio of the generated image
stringenum: dont_allow, allow_adult, allow_allAllow the model to generate images of people. dont_allow: block people, allow_adult: adults only, allow_all: adults and children
stringrequiredformat: uriURL to the generated image