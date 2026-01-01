Gemini 3.1 Flash TTSText-to-Speech • Google • Proxied
Usage
Examples
Custom Voice — Generate speech with a specific voice
Longer Text — Convert longer text to speech
Narrative Voice — Generate speech with a narrative voice style
Parameters
maxOutputTokens
integerexclusiveMinimum: 0maximum: 9007199254740991Maximum number of tokens to generate
▶stopSequences[]
arraySequences where the model will stop generating further tokens
temperature
numbermaximum: 2minimum: 0Controls randomness in generation (0-2)
text
stringrequiredmaxLength: 10000The text to convert to speech. Maximum 10,000 characters.
topK
integerexclusiveMinimum: 0maximum: 9007199254740991Only sample from the top K tokens. Smaller K = more focused, larger K = more diverse
topP
numbermaximum: 1minimum: 0Nucleus sampling threshold (0-1). Tokens with cumulative probability up to topP are considered
voice
stringenum: Zephyr, Puck, Charon, Kore, Fenrir, Leda, Orus, Aoede, Callirrhoe, Autonoe, Enceladus, Iapetus, Umbriel, Algieba, Despina, Erinome, Algenib, Rasalgethi, Laomedeia, Achernar, Alnilam, Schedar, Gacrux, Pulcherrima, Achird, Zubenelgenubi, Vindemiatrix, Sadachbia, Sadaltager, SulafatThe voice to use for speech synthesis
audio
stringBase64-encoded audio data (WAV format)