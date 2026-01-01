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Gemini 3.1 Flash TTS

Text-to-SpeechGoogleProxied

Usage

TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'google/gemini-3.1-flash-tts',
  { text: 'Hello, welcome to Cloudflare AI Gateway!' },
)
console.log(response)

Examples

Custom Voice — Generate speech with a specific voice
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'google/gemini-3.1-flash-tts',
  { text: 'The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog.', voice: 'Puck' },
)
console.log(response)
Longer Text — Convert longer text to speech
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'google/gemini-3.1-flash-tts',
  {
    text: 'Artificial intelligence has transformed the way we interact with technology. From voice assistants to autonomous vehicles, AI is reshaping our daily lives and creating new possibilities for innovation.',
    voice: 'Charon',
  },
)
console.log(response)
Narrative Voice — Generate speech with a narrative voice style
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'google/gemini-3.1-flash-tts',
  {
    text: 'Once upon a time, in a kingdom far away, there lived a brave knight who sought to protect the realm from all dangers.',
    voice: 'Kore',
  },
)
console.log(response)

Parameters

maxOutputTokens
integerexclusiveMinimum: 0maximum: 9007199254740991Maximum number of tokens to generate
temperature
numbermaximum: 2minimum: 0Controls randomness in generation (0-2)
text
stringrequiredmaxLength: 10000The text to convert to speech. Maximum 10,000 characters.
topK
integerexclusiveMinimum: 0maximum: 9007199254740991Only sample from the top K tokens. Smaller K = more focused, larger K = more diverse
topP
numbermaximum: 1minimum: 0Nucleus sampling threshold (0-1). Tokens with cumulative probability up to topP are considered
voice
stringenum: Zephyr, Puck, Charon, Kore, Fenrir, Leda, Orus, Aoede, Callirrhoe, Autonoe, Enceladus, Iapetus, Umbriel, Algieba, Despina, Erinome, Algenib, Rasalgethi, Laomedeia, Achernar, Alnilam, Schedar, Gacrux, Pulcherrima, Achird, Zubenelgenubi, Vindemiatrix, Sadachbia, Sadaltager, SulafatThe voice to use for speech synthesis

API Schemas (Raw)

Input
Output