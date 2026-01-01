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Gemini 3.1 Flash Lite

Text GenerationGoogleProxied

Google's lightest and most cost-efficient Gemini model for high-throughput tasks.

Model Info
Context Window1,000,000 tokens
Terms and Licenselink
More informationlink

Playground

Try out this model with Workers AI LLM Playground. It does not require any setup or authentication and an instant way to preview and test a model directly in the browser.

Launch the LLM Playground

Usage

TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'google/gemini-3.1-flash-lite',
  {
    contents: [
      {
        role: 'user',
        parts: [
          {
            text: 'What are the three laws of thermodynamics?',
          },
        ],
      },
    ],
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)

Examples

With System Instruction — Using a system instruction to set context
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'google/gemini-3.1-flash-lite',
  {
    systemInstruction: {
      parts: [
        {
          text: 'You are a helpful coding assistant specializing in Python.',
        },
      ],
    },
    contents: [
      {
        role: 'user',
        parts: [
          {
            text: 'How do I read a JSON file in Python?',
          },
        ],
      },
    ],
    generationConfig: {
      temperature: 0.3,
    },
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Multi-turn Conversation — Continuing a conversation with context
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'google/gemini-3.1-flash-lite',
  {
    contents: [
      {
        role: 'user',
        parts: [
          {
            text: 'I need help planning a road trip from San Francisco to Los Angeles.',
          },
        ],
      },
      {
        role: 'model',
        parts: [
          {
            text: "I'd be happy to help! The drive is about 380 miles and takes roughly 5-6 hours. Would you like suggestions for scenic routes or interesting stops along the way?",
          },
        ],
      },
      {
        role: 'user',
        parts: [
          {
            text: 'Yes, what are some good places to stop?',
          },
        ],
      },
    ],
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Creative Writing — Higher temperature for creative output
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'google/gemini-3.1-flash-lite',
  {
    contents: [
      {
        role: 'user',
        parts: [
          {
            text: 'Write a short story opening about a detective finding an unusual clue.',
          },
        ],
      },
    ],
    generationConfig: {
      temperature: 0.8,
      maxOutputTokens: 300,
    },
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)

Parameters

toolConfig

API Schemas

{
  "$schema": "https://json-schema.org/draft/2020-12/schema",
  "type": "object",
  "properties": {
    "contents": {
      "type": "array",
      "items": {
        "type": "object",
        "properties": {
          "role": {
            "type": "string",
            "enum": [
              "user",
              "model"
            ]
          },
          "parts": {
            "type": "array",
            "items": {
              "type": "object",
              "properties": {
                "text": {
                  "type": "string"
                }
              },
              "additionalProperties": {}
            }
          }
        },
        "required": [
          "parts"
        ],
        "additionalProperties": {}
      }
    },
    "systemInstruction": {
      "type": "object",
      "properties": {
        "parts": {
          "type": "array",
          "items": {
            "type": "object",
            "properties": {
              "text": {
                "type": "string"
              }
            },
            "additionalProperties": {}
          }
        }
      },
      "required": [
        "parts"
      ],
      "additionalProperties": {}
    },
    "generationConfig": {
      "type": "object",
      "properties": {
        "temperature": {
          "type": "number"
        },
        "topP": {
          "type": "number"
        },
        "topK": {
          "type": "number"
        },
        "maxOutputTokens": {
          "type": "number"
        },
        "candidateCount": {
          "type": "number"
        },
        "stopSequences": {
          "type": "array",
          "items": {
            "type": "string"
          }
        },
        "responseMimeType": {
          "type": "string"
        }
      },
      "additionalProperties": {}
    },
    "safetySettings": {
      "type": "array",
      "items": {
        "type": "object",
        "properties": {
          "category": {
            "type": "string"
          },
          "threshold": {
            "type": "string"
          }
        },
        "required": [
          "category",
          "threshold"
        ],
        "additionalProperties": {}
      }
    },
    "tools": {
      "type": "array",
      "items": {}
    },
    "toolConfig": {}
  },
  "required": [
    "contents"
  ],
  "additionalProperties": {}
}