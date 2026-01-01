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DeepSeek V4 Pro

Text Generationdeepseek

DeepSeek V4 Pro is a high-capability reasoning model from DeepSeek, served via Fireworks infrastructure for production-grade inference.

Model Info
Context Window131,072 tokens
More informationlink
PricingView pricing in the Cloudflare dashboard

Usage

TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'deepseek/deepseek-v4-pro',
  {
    messages: [{ content: 'What is the capital of France?', role: 'user' }],
    model: 'deepseek/deepseek-v4-pro',
  },
)
console.log(response)
 
The capital of France is **Paris**.

Examples

With System Message — Using a system message to set context
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'deepseek/deepseek-v4-pro',
  {
    messages: [
      { content: 'You are a helpful coding assistant specializing in Python.', role: 'system' },
      { content: 'How do I read a JSON file in Python?', role: 'user' },
    ],
    model: 'deepseek/deepseek-v4-pro',
    temperature: 0.3,
  },
)
console.log(response)
 
To read a JSON file in Python, use the built-in `json` module. Here’s a quick guide:

## 1. Basic reading from a file

```python
import json

with open('data.json', 'r', encoding='utf-8') as file:
    data = json.load(file)   # parse the file object directly

print(data)
```

- `json.load(file)` reads the file and converts JSON to Python objects (dict, list, str, int, float, bool, None).
- Always use `with open(...)` to ensure the file is closed properly.
- Specify `encoding='utf-8'` if your JSON contains non-ASCII characters (recommended).

## 2. Reading from a JSON string

If you already have a JSON string (e.g., from an API response), use `json.loads()`:

```python
import json

json_string = '{"name": "Alice", "age": 30}'
data = json.loads(json_string)   # 's' stands for 'string'
```

## 3. Error handling

JSON might be malformed. Catch exceptions:

```python
import json

try:
    with open('data.json', 'r') as f:
        data = json.load(f)
except FileNotFoundError:
    print("File not found.")
except json.JSONDecodeError as e:
    print(f"Invalid JSON: {e}")
```

## 4. Pretty-printing the result

To see the data nicely formatted:

```python
print(json.dumps(data, indent=2, ensure_ascii=False))
```

- `indent=2` adds indentation.
- `ensure_ascii=False` preserves non-ASCII characters (like accented letters).

## Complete example

```python
import json

def read_json_file(filepath):
    try:
        with open(filepath, 'r', encoding='utf-8') as f:
            return json.load(f)
    except FileNotFoundError:
        print(f"Error: '{filepath}' not found.")
    except json.JSONDecodeError:
        print(f"Error: '{filepath}' contains invalid JSON.")
    return None

data = read_json_file('config.json')
if data:
    print(json.dumps(data, indent=2))
```

That’s all you need to get started!

Parameters

frequency_penalty
numbermaximum: 2minimum: -2
max_completion_tokens
numberexclusiveMinimum: 0
max_tokens
numberexclusiveMinimum: 0
presence_penalty
numbermaximum: 2minimum: -2
response_format
stream
boolean
temperature
numbermaximum: 2minimum: 0
tool_choice
top_p
numbermaximum: 1minimum: 0

API Schemas (Raw)

Input
Output