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DeepSeek V4 ProText Generation • deepseek
DeepSeek V4 Pro is a high-capability reasoning model from DeepSeek, served via Fireworks infrastructure for production-grade inference.
|Model Info
|Context Window ↗
|131,072 tokens
|More information
|link ↗
|Pricing
|View pricing in the Cloudflare dashboard ↗
Usage
The capital of France is **Paris**.
Examples
With System Message — Using a system message to set context
To read a JSON file in Python, use the built-in `json` module. Here’s a quick guide: ## 1. Basic reading from a file ```python import json with open('data.json', 'r', encoding='utf-8') as file: data = json.load(file) # parse the file object directly print(data) ``` - `json.load(file)` reads the file and converts JSON to Python objects (dict, list, str, int, float, bool, None). - Always use `with open(...)` to ensure the file is closed properly. - Specify `encoding='utf-8'` if your JSON contains non-ASCII characters (recommended). ## 2. Reading from a JSON string If you already have a JSON string (e.g., from an API response), use `json.loads()`: ```python import json json_string = '{"name": "Alice", "age": 30}' data = json.loads(json_string) # 's' stands for 'string' ``` ## 3. Error handling JSON might be malformed. Catch exceptions: ```python import json try: with open('data.json', 'r') as f: data = json.load(f) except FileNotFoundError: print("File not found.") except json.JSONDecodeError as e: print(f"Invalid JSON: {e}") ``` ## 4. Pretty-printing the result To see the data nicely formatted: ```python print(json.dumps(data, indent=2, ensure_ascii=False)) ``` - `indent=2` adds indentation. - `ensure_ascii=False` preserves non-ASCII characters (like accented letters). ## Complete example ```python import json def read_json_file(filepath): try: with open(filepath, 'r', encoding='utf-8') as f: return json.load(f) except FileNotFoundError: print(f"Error: '{filepath}' not found.") except json.JSONDecodeError: print(f"Error: '{filepath}' contains invalid JSON.") return None data = read_json_file('config.json') if data: print(json.dumps(data, indent=2)) ``` That’s all you need to get started!
Parameters
▶audio{}
object
frequency_penalty
numbermaximum: 2minimum: -2
max_completion_tokens
numberexclusiveMinimum: 0
max_tokens
numberexclusiveMinimum: 0
▶messages[]
arrayrequired
▶modalities[]
array
presence_penalty
numbermaximum: 2minimum: -2
response_format
stream
boolean
▶stream_options{}
object
temperature
numbermaximum: 2minimum: 0
tool_choice
▶tools[]
array
top_p
numbermaximum: 1minimum: 0
▶choices[]
array
created
number
id
string
model
string
object
string
▶usage{}
object