" content " : "To read a JSON file in Python, use the built-in `json` module. Here’s a quick guide:



## 1. Basic reading from a file



```python

import json



with open('data.json', 'r', encoding='utf-8') as file:

data = json.load(file) # parse the file object directly



print(data)

```



- `json.load(file)` reads the file and converts JSON to Python objects (dict, list, str, int, float, bool, None).

- Always use `with open(...)` to ensure the file is closed properly.

- Specify `encoding='utf-8'` if your JSON contains non-ASCII characters (recommended).



## 2. Reading from a JSON string



If you already have a JSON string (e.g., from an API response), use `json.loads()`:



```python

import json



json_string = '{ \" name \" : \" Alice \" , \" age \" : 30}'

data = json.loads(json_string) # 's' stands for 'string'

```



## 3. Error handling



JSON might be malformed. Catch exceptions:



```python

import json



try:

with open('data.json', 'r') as f:

data = json.load(f)

except FileNotFoundError:

print( \" File not found. \" )

except json.JSONDecodeError as e:

print(f \" Invalid JSON: {e} \" )

```



## 4. Pretty-printing the result



To see the data nicely formatted:



```python

print(json.dumps(data, indent=2, ensure_ascii=False))

```



- `indent=2` adds indentation.

- `ensure_ascii=False` preserves non-ASCII characters (like accented letters).



## Complete example



```python

import json



def read_json_file(filepath):

try:

with open(filepath, 'r', encoding='utf-8') as f:

return json.load(f)

except FileNotFoundError:

print(f \" Error: '{filepath}' not found. \" )

except json.JSONDecodeError:

print(f \" Error: '{filepath}' contains invalid JSON. \" )

return None



data = read_json_file('config.json')

if data:

print(json.dumps(data, indent=2))

```



That’s all you need to get started!" ,