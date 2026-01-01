Seedance 2.0Text-to-Video • ByteDance • Proxied
ByteDance's next-generation video model with a unified multimodal architecture. Generates high-quality video with synchronized audio from text, images, video clips, and audio inputs. Supports multimodal references (up to 9 images, 3 videos, 3 audio files), native audio generation, video editing, video extension, intelligent duration, and adaptive aspect ratio.
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Usage
Examples
High Resolution Cinematic — Cinematic video in 1080p
Image to Video — Generate video from a reference image
Portrait Video — Vertical video for social media
Parameters
stringrequireddefault: 16:9enum: 16:9, 4:3, 1:1, 3:4, 9:16, 21:9, 9:21Video aspect ratio. Ignored if an image is used.
booleanrequireddefault: falseWhether to fix camera position
integerrequireddefault: 5maximum: 12minimum: 4Video duration in seconds
numberrequireddefault: 24const: 24Frame rate (frames per second)
booleanWhether to generate audio with the video
stringReference image (HTTP(S) URL or base64 data URI) for image-to-video
stringReference image (HTTP(S) URL or base64 data URI) for last-frame guidance. Only works if an image start frame is also given.
stringrequiredmaxLength: 2000Text prompt describing the video to generate
arraymaxItems: 4Reference images (1-4, HTTP(S) URLs or base64 data URIs) to guide video generation for characters, avatars, clothing, or environments. Cannot be used with 1080p resolution or first/last frame images.
stringReference video (HTTP(S) URL or base64 data URI) for style/motion guidance
stringrequireddefault: 720penum: 480p, 720p, 1080pVideo resolution
integermaximum: 9007199254740991minimum: -9007199254740991Random seed for reproducible generation
booleanrequireddefault: falseWhether to add a watermark to the output video
stringformat: uriURL to the generated video