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Seedance 2.0 Fast

Text-to-VideoByteDanceProxied

Faster variant of ByteDance's Seedance 2.0 video model. Trades some quality for speed while sharing the same multimodal architecture. Supports text-to-video, image-to-video, native audio generation, multimodal references (images, videos, audio), video editing, and video extension.

Model Info
More informationlink
PricingView pricing in the Cloudflare dashboard

Usage

TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'bytedance/seedance-2.0-fast',
  {
    aspect_ratio: '16:9',
    duration: 5,
    prompt: 'A golden retriever running through a field of sunflowers on a sunny day',
    resolution: '720p',
  },
)
console.log(response)

Examples

Portrait Video — Vertical video for social media
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'bytedance/seedance-2.0-fast',
  {
    aspect_ratio: '9:16',
    duration: 5,
    prompt: 'A barista pouring latte art in a cozy coffee shop, close-up with shallow depth of field',
    resolution: '720p',
  },
)
console.log(response)

Parameters

aspect_ratio
stringrequireddefault: 16:9enum: 16:9, 4:3, 1:1, 3:4, 9:16, 21:9, 9:21Video aspect ratio. Ignored if an image is used.
camera_fixed
booleanrequireddefault: falseWhether to fix camera position
duration
integerrequireddefault: 5maximum: 12minimum: 4Video duration in seconds
fps
numberrequireddefault: 24const: 24Frame rate (frames per second)
generate_audio
booleanWhether to generate audio with the video
image
stringReference image (HTTP(S) URL or base64 data URI) for image-to-video
last_frame_image
stringReference image (HTTP(S) URL or base64 data URI) for last-frame guidance. Only works if an image start frame is also given.
prompt
stringrequiredmaxLength: 2000Text prompt describing the video to generate
reference_video
stringReference video (HTTP(S) URL or base64 data URI) for style/motion guidance
resolution
stringrequireddefault: 720penum: 480p, 720pVideo resolution
seed
integermaximum: 9007199254740991minimum: -9007199254740991Random seed for reproducible generation
watermark
booleanrequireddefault: falseWhether to add a watermark to the output video

API Schemas (Raw)

Input
Output