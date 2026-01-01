FLUX.2 [pro] PreviewText-to-Image • Black Forest Labs • Proxied
FLUX.2 [pro] Preview is Black Forest Labs' recommended default for production image generation and editing — tracks the latest [pro] weights with strong multi-reference support.
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Usage
Examples
Multi-Reference Editing — Multi-reference editing — combine two reference images in a single composition
Reproducible PNG Output — Seeded generation with PNG output for downstream editing pipelines
Parameters
integermaximum: 9007199254740991minimum: 64Height of the generated image in pixels (minimum 64). Omit to let BFL pick.
arraymaxItems: 8Up to 8 reference images for editing or multi-image composition. Each entry is an HTTPS URL or a data:image/...;base64,... URI.
stringenum: jpeg, png, webpOutput image format. Defaults to jpeg.
stringrequiredText prompt for image generation or editing.
integermaximum: 5minimum: 0Tolerance for input/output moderation. 0 is the strictest, 5 the most permissive. Defaults to 2.
integermaximum: 9007199254740991minimum: -9007199254740991Optional seed for reproducible generation.
integermaximum: 9007199254740991minimum: 64Width of the generated image in pixels (minimum 64). Omit to let BFL pick.
stringformat: uriURL to the generated image