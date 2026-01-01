FLUX.2 [flex]Text-to-Image • Black Forest Labs • Proxied
FLUX.2 [flex] is Black Forest Labs' fine-grained control variant of FLUX.2 — exposes tunable inference steps, guidance, and prompt upsampling for typography-heavy and production workflows.
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Usage
Examples
High Detail Generation — Crank steps and guidance for maximum detail when latency is not the priority
Fast Draft — Fast draft with prompt upsampling disabled — preserves the literal prompt
Parameters
numbermaximum: 10minimum: 1.5Classifier-free guidance scale (1.5–10). Higher values follow the prompt more strictly at the cost of realism.
integermaximum: 9007199254740991minimum: 64Height of the generated image in pixels (minimum 64). Omit to let BFL pick.
arraymaxItems: 8Up to 8 reference images for editing or multi-image composition. Each entry is an HTTPS URL or a data:image/...;base64,... URI.
stringenum: jpeg, png, webpOutput image format. Defaults to jpeg.
stringrequiredText prompt for image generation or editing.
booleanWhether BFL should expand short prompts before generation. Defaults to true on flex.
integermaximum: 5minimum: 0Tolerance for input/output moderation. 0 is the strictest, 5 the most permissive. Defaults to 2.
integermaximum: 9007199254740991minimum: -9007199254740991Optional seed for reproducible generation.
integermaximum: 50minimum: 1Number of denoising steps (1–50). Higher steps yield more detail at the cost of latency.
integermaximum: 9007199254740991minimum: 64Width of the generated image in pixels (minimum 64). Omit to let BFL pick.
stringformat: uriURL to the generated image