- Third-party
AssemblyAI's Universal-3.5 Pro speech recognition model for fast, high-accuracy transcription.
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The sun rises in the east and sets in the west. This simple fact has been observed by humans for thousands of years.
Language and Keyterms — Transcribe with an explicit language and domain terms
In the heart of the city, there is a large park where people go to relax and enjoy nature. The park has a beautiful pond with ducks and swans.
audio_url
stringrequiredThe URL of the audio or video file to transcribe, or a data URI.
audio_start_from
integerminimum: 0maximum: 9007199254740991Timestamp in milliseconds at which to begin transcription.
audio_end_at
integerminimum: 0maximum: 9007199254740991Timestamp in milliseconds at which to stop transcription.
language_code
stringLanguage code of the audio.
language_detection
booleanWhether to automatically detect the language.
▶language_detection_options{}
object
prompt
stringNatural-language instructions for transcription style.
▶keyterms_prompt[]
arrayWords or phrases to prioritize during transcription.
temperature
numberminimum: 0maximum: 1Controls transcription randomness from 0 to 1.
punctuate
booleanWhether to add punctuation.
format_text
booleanWhether to apply text formatting.
disfluencies
booleanWhether to include filler words such as um and uh.
filter_profanity
booleanWhether to filter profanity.
speaker_labels
booleanWhether to identify speakers in the transcript.
speakers_expected
integerexclusiveMinimum: 0maximum: 9007199254740991Expected number of speakers.
▶speaker_options{}
object
multichannel
booleanWhether to transcribe each audio channel separately.
▶custom_spelling[]
array
auto_highlights
booleanWhether to extract key phrases.
content_safety
booleanWhether to detect sensitive content.
content_safety_confidence
integerminimum: 25maximum: 100Content safety confidence threshold from 25 to 100.
iab_categories
booleanWhether to classify topics using IAB categories.
entity_detection
booleanWhether to detect named entities.
sentiment_analysis
booleanWhether to analyze sentence sentiment.
domain
stringconst: medical-v1Domain-specific model for medical terminology.
speech_threshold
numberminimum: 0maximum: 1Minimum fraction of speech required for transcription.
redact_pii
booleanWhether to redact personally identifiable information.
redact_pii_audio
booleanWhether to generate an audio file with spoken PII redacted.
redact_pii_audio_quality
stringenum: mp3, wavFormat of the redacted audio file.
▶redact_pii_audio_options{}
object
▶redact_pii_policies[]
arrayPII categories to redact.
redact_pii_sub
stringenum: entity_name, hashReplacement strategy for redacted PII.
redact_pii_return_unredacted
booleanWhether to include unredacted fields alongside the redacted transcript.
▶redact_static_entities{}
objectUser-defined terms to redact, grouped by label.
text
stringThe transcribed text.
words
array | nullWord-level timestamps and confidence scores.
utterances
array | nullSpeaker-separated utterances (when speaker_labels is enabled).
confidence
number | nullOverall confidence score for the transcription.
language_code
string | nullDetected or specified language code.
language_confidence
number | nullConfidence score for language detection.