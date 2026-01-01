{ "id" : "7f184aba-4a6d-49fa-b47a-f2ec47e67878" , "language_model" : "assemblyai_default" , "acoustic_model" : "assemblyai_default" , "language_code" : "en_us" , "speech_understanding" : null , "translated_texts" : null , "status" : "completed" , "audio_url" : "https://cdn.openai.com/API/docs/audio/echo.wav" , "text" : "In the heart of the city, there is a large park where people go to relax and enjoy nature. The park has a beautiful pond with ducks and swans." , "words" : [ { "text" : "In" , "start" : 32 , "end" : 80 , "confidence" : 0.99823916 , "speaker" : null }, { "text" : "the" , "start" : 177 , "end" : 241 , "confidence" : 0.9997907 , "speaker" : null }, { "text" : "heart" , "start" : 258 , "end" : 500 , "confidence" : 0.9998222 , "speaker" : null }, { "text" : "of" , "start" : 500 , "end" : 548 , "confidence" : 0.9999982 , "speaker" : null }, { "text" : "the" , "start" : 596 , "end" : 677 , "confidence" : 0.99993014 , "speaker" : null }, { "text" : "city," , "start" : 677 , "end" : 967 , "confidence" : 0.9999535 , "speaker" : null }, { "text" : "there" , "start" : 1322 , "end" : 1435 , "confidence" : 0.99998367 , "speaker" : null }, { "text" : "is" , "start" : 1467 , "end" : 1516 , "confidence" : 0.9989073 , "speaker" : null }, { "text" : "a" , "start" : 1564 , "end" : 1596 , "confidence" : 0.99998987 , "speaker" : null }, { "text" : "large" , "start" : 1709 , "end" : 2016 , "confidence" : 0.99996316 , "speaker" : null }, { "text" : "park" , "start" : 2129 , "end" : 2467 , "confidence" : 0.99998546 , "speaker" : null }, { "text" : "where" , "start" : 2693 , "end" : 2838 , "confidence" : 0.99389255 , "speaker" : null }, { "text" : "people" , "start" : 2854 , "end" : 3145 , "confidence" : 0.99998343 , "speaker" : null }, { "text" : "go" , "start" : 3177 , "end" : 3338 , "confidence" : 0.9999392 , "speaker" : null }, { "text" : "to" , "start" : 3338 , "end" : 3467 , "confidence" : 0.9999963 , "speaker" : null }, { "text" : "relax" , "start" : 3500 , "end" : 4064 , "confidence" : 0.99998176 , "speaker" : null }, { "text" : "and" , "start" : 4064 , "end" : 4161 , "confidence" : 0.99998665 , "speaker" : null }, { "text" : "enjoy" , "start" : 4161 , "end" : 4484 , "confidence" : 0.9999976 , "speaker" : null }, { "text" : "nature." , "start" : 4484 , "end" : 4887 , "confidence" : 0.9999689 , "speaker" : null }, { "text" : "The" , "start" : 5597 , "end" : 5758 , "confidence" : 0.9997563 , "speaker" : null }, { "text" : "park" , "start" : 5758 , "end" : 6016 , "confidence" : 0.99999034 , "speaker" : null }, { "text" : "has" , "start" : 6064 , "end" : 6177 , "confidence" : 0.99998844 , "speaker" : null }, { "text" : "a" , "start" : 6177 , "end" : 6242 , "confidence" : 0.9999819 , "speaker" : null }, { "text" : "beautiful" , "start" : 6322 , "end" : 6774 , "confidence" : 0.9999924 , "speaker" : null }, { "text" : "pond" , "start" : 6790 , "end" : 7193 , "confidence" : 0.99999106 , "speaker" : null }, { "text" : "with" , "start" : 7193 , "end" : 7355 , "confidence" : 0.9997123 , "speaker" : null }, { "text" : "ducks" , "start" : 7371 , "end" : 7806 , "confidence" : 0.9999808 , "speaker" : null }, { "text" : "and" , "start" : 7855 , "end" : 7919 , "confidence" : 0.9999771 , "speaker" : null }, { "text" : "swans." , "start" : 7935 , "end" : 8629 , "confidence" : 0.99828225 , "speaker" : null } ], "utterances" : null , "confidence" : 0.9995849 , "audio_duration" : 9 , "punctuate" : true , "format_text" : true , "webhook_url" : null , "webhook_status_code" : null , "webhook_auth" : false , "webhook_auth_header_name" : null , "speed_boost" : false , "auto_highlights_result" : null , "auto_highlights" : false , "audio_start_from" : null , "audio_end_at" : null , "word_boost" : [], "boost_param" : null , "prompt" : null , "keyterms_prompt" : [ "Kubernetes" , "microservices" , "containerization" , "load balancer" ], "filter_profanity" : false , "redact_pii" : false , "redact_pii_audio" : false , "redact_pii_audio_quality" : null , "redact_pii_audio_options" : null , "redact_pii_policies" : null , "redact_pii_sub" : null , "redact_static_entities" : null , "speaker_labels" : false , "speaker_options" : null , "content_safety" : false , "iab_categories" : false , "content_safety_labels" : { "status" : "unavailable" , "results" : [], "summary" : {} }, "iab_categories_result" : { "status" : "unavailable" , "results" : [], "summary" : {} }, "language_detection" : false , "language_detection_options" : null , "language_detection_results" : null , "language_confidence_threshold" : null , "language_confidence" : null , "custom_spelling" : null , "throttled" : false , "auto_chapters" : false , "summarization" : false , "summary_type" : null , "summary_model" : null , "custom_topics" : false , "topics" : [], "speech_threshold" : null , "speech_model" : null , "speech_models" : [ "universal-3-5-pro" ], "speech_model_used" : "universal-3-5-pro" , "temperature" : null , "remove_audio_tags" : "all" , "chapters" : null , "disfluencies" : false , "entity_detection" : false , "sentiment_analysis" : false , "sentiment_analysis_results" : null , "entities" : null , "speakers_expected" : null , "summary" : null , "custom_topics_results" : null , "is_deleted" : null , "multichannel" : null , "project_id" : 1747096 , "token_id" : 1768830 }