Universal 3 ProAutomatic Speech Recognition • AssemblyAI • Proxied
AssemblyAI's Universal 3 Pro speech recognition model for high-accuracy transcription.
|Model Info
|Terms and License
|link ↗
|More information
|link ↗
Usage
Examples
Parameters
stringrequiredThe URL of the audio file to transcribe. Can be a publicly accessible URL or a data URI (data:audio/...;base64,...). For data URIs, the audio will be uploaded to AssemblyAI automatically.
stringThe language code for the audio file (e.g., "en", "es", "fr"). Defaults to automatic language detection.
booleanEnable automatic language detection. When enabled with speech_models, the system will automatically select the best model for the detected language.
stringA custom prompt to guide transcription style, formatting, and output characteristics. Maximum 1,500 words.
arrayAn array of up to 1,000 words or phrases (max 6 words per phrase) to improve transcription accuracy. Cannot be used with the prompt parameter.
numberminimum: 0maximum: 1Controls randomness in model output (0.0-1.0). Lower values make output more deterministic. Default is 0.0.
booleanEnable speaker diarization to identify different speakers in the audio.
integerminimum: 1maximum: 50Expected number of speakers for speaker diarization.
booleanEnable automatic chapter detection.
booleanEnable detection of entities like names, organizations, and locations.
booleanEnable sentiment analysis for each sentence.
booleanEnable automatic extraction of key phrases and highlights.
booleanEnable content safety detection for sensitive content.
booleanEnable IAB (Interactive Advertising Bureau) content taxonomy classification.
arrayCustom spelling rules to replace specific words or phrases in the transcription output.
booleanInclude filler words like "um", "uh", etc. in the transcript.
booleanProcess each audio channel separately for multi-channel audio files.
booleanProcess audio as dual-channel (stereo) for better accuracy.
stringformat: uriURL to receive webhook notifications when transcription is complete.
integerminimum: 0Timestamp (in milliseconds) to start transcription from.
integerminimum: 0Timestamp (in milliseconds) to end transcription at.
arrayArray of words to boost recognition accuracy (legacy - use keyterms_prompt instead).
stringenum: low, default, highHow much to boost the words in word_boost.
booleanFilter profanity from the transcription.
booleanRedact personally identifiable information.
booleanGenerate a redacted audio file with PII removed.
arraySpecific PII policies to apply for redaction.
stringenum: entity_name, hashStrategy for substituting redacted PII.
numberminimum: 0maximum: 1Confidence threshold for speech detection.
stringrequiredThe transcribed text.