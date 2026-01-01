 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs
Docs DirectoryAPIsSDKs
AssemblyAI logo

Universal 3 Pro

Automatic Speech RecognitionAssemblyAIProxied

AssemblyAI's Universal 3 Pro speech recognition model for high-accuracy transcription.

Model Info
Terms and Licenselink
More informationlink

Usage

TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'assemblyai/universal-3-pro',
  {
    audio_url: 'https://cdn.openai.com/API/docs/audio/alloy.wav',
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Input / Output JSON 
{
    "audio_url": "https://cdn.openai.com/API/docs/audio/alloy.wav"
}

Examples

With Language Code — Transcribe with an explicit language code
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'assemblyai/universal-3-pro',
  {
    audio_url: 'https://cdn.openai.com/API/docs/audio/echo.wav',
    language_code: 'en',
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Input / Output JSON 
{
    "audio_url": "https://cdn.openai.com/API/docs/audio/echo.wav",
    "language_code": "en"
}
With Key Terms — Improve accuracy for domain-specific vocabulary
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'assemblyai/universal-3-pro',
  {
    audio_url: 'https://cdn.openai.com/API/docs/audio/nova.wav',
    keyterms_prompt: [
      'Kubernetes',
      'microservices',
      'containerization',
      'load balancer',
    ],
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Input / Output JSON 
{
    "audio_url": "https://cdn.openai.com/API/docs/audio/nova.wav",
    "keyterms_prompt": [
        "Kubernetes",
        "microservices",
        "containerization",
        "load balancer"
    ]
}
Speaker Diarization — Identify different speakers in the audio
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'assemblyai/universal-3-pro',
  {
    audio_url: 'https://cdn.openai.com/API/docs/audio/onyx.wav',
    speaker_labels: true,
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Input / Output JSON 
{
    "audio_url": "https://cdn.openai.com/API/docs/audio/onyx.wav",
    "speaker_labels": true
}

Parameters

audio_url
stringrequiredThe URL of the audio file to transcribe. Can be a publicly accessible URL or a data URI (data:audio/...;base64,...). For data URIs, the audio will be uploaded to AssemblyAI automatically.
language_code
stringThe language code for the audio file (e.g., "en", "es", "fr"). Defaults to automatic language detection.
language_detection
booleanEnable automatic language detection. When enabled with speech_models, the system will automatically select the best model for the detected language.
prompt
stringA custom prompt to guide transcription style, formatting, and output characteristics. Maximum 1,500 words.
temperature
numberminimum: 0maximum: 1Controls randomness in model output (0.0-1.0). Lower values make output more deterministic. Default is 0.0.
speaker_labels
booleanEnable speaker diarization to identify different speakers in the audio.
speakers_expected
integerminimum: 1maximum: 50Expected number of speakers for speaker diarization.
auto_chapters
booleanEnable automatic chapter detection.
entity_detection
booleanEnable detection of entities like names, organizations, and locations.
sentiment_analysis
booleanEnable sentiment analysis for each sentence.
auto_highlights
booleanEnable automatic extraction of key phrases and highlights.
content_safety
booleanEnable content safety detection for sensitive content.
iab_categories
booleanEnable IAB (Interactive Advertising Bureau) content taxonomy classification.
disfluencies
booleanInclude filler words like "um", "uh", etc. in the transcript.
multichannel
booleanProcess each audio channel separately for multi-channel audio files.
dual_channel
booleanProcess audio as dual-channel (stereo) for better accuracy.
webhook_url
stringformat: uriURL to receive webhook notifications when transcription is complete.
audio_start_from
integerminimum: 0Timestamp (in milliseconds) to start transcription from.
audio_end_at
integerminimum: 0Timestamp (in milliseconds) to end transcription at.
boost_param
stringenum: low, default, highHow much to boost the words in word_boost.
filter_profanity
booleanFilter profanity from the transcription.
redact_pii
booleanRedact personally identifiable information.
redact_pii_audio
booleanGenerate a redacted audio file with PII removed.
redact_pii_sub
stringenum: entity_name, hashStrategy for substituting redacted PII.
speech_threshold
numberminimum: 0maximum: 1Confidence threshold for speech detection.

API Schemas

{
  "$schema": "https://json-schema.org/draft/2020-12/schema",
  "type": "object",
  "properties": {
    "audio_url": {
      "description": "The URL of the audio file to transcribe. Can be a publicly accessible URL or a data URI (data:audio/...;base64,...). For data URIs, the audio will be uploaded to AssemblyAI automatically.",
      "type": "string"
    },
    "language_code": {
      "description": "The language code for the audio file (e.g., \"en\", \"es\", \"fr\"). Defaults to automatic language detection.",
      "type": "string"
    },
    "language_detection": {
      "description": "Enable automatic language detection. When enabled with speech_models, the system will automatically select the best model for the detected language.",
      "type": "boolean"
    },
    "prompt": {
      "description": "A custom prompt to guide transcription style, formatting, and output characteristics. Maximum 1,500 words.",
      "type": "string"
    },
    "keyterms_prompt": {
      "description": "An array of up to 1,000 words or phrases (max 6 words per phrase) to improve transcription accuracy. Cannot be used with the prompt parameter.",
      "type": "array",
      "items": {
        "type": "string"
      }
    },
    "temperature": {
      "description": "Controls randomness in model output (0.0-1.0). Lower values make output more deterministic. Default is 0.0.",
      "type": "number",
      "minimum": 0,
      "maximum": 1
    },
    "speaker_labels": {
      "description": "Enable speaker diarization to identify different speakers in the audio.",
      "type": "boolean"
    },
    "speakers_expected": {
      "description": "Expected number of speakers for speaker diarization.",
      "type": "integer",
      "minimum": 1,
      "maximum": 50
    },
    "auto_chapters": {
      "description": "Enable automatic chapter detection.",
      "type": "boolean"
    },
    "entity_detection": {
      "description": "Enable detection of entities like names, organizations, and locations.",
      "type": "boolean"
    },
    "sentiment_analysis": {
      "description": "Enable sentiment analysis for each sentence.",
      "type": "boolean"
    },
    "auto_highlights": {
      "description": "Enable automatic extraction of key phrases and highlights.",
      "type": "boolean"
    },
    "content_safety": {
      "description": "Enable content safety detection for sensitive content.",
      "type": "boolean"
    },
    "iab_categories": {
      "description": "Enable IAB (Interactive Advertising Bureau) content taxonomy classification.",
      "type": "boolean"
    },
    "custom_spelling": {
      "description": "Custom spelling rules to replace specific words or phrases in the transcription output.",
      "type": "array",
      "items": {
        "type": "object",
        "properties": {
          "from": {
            "type": "array",
            "items": {
              "type": "string"
            }
          },
          "to": {
            "type": "string"
          }
        },
        "required": [
          "from",
          "to"
        ],
        "additionalProperties": false
      }
    },
    "disfluencies": {
      "description": "Include filler words like \"um\", \"uh\", etc. in the transcript.",
      "type": "boolean"
    },
    "multichannel": {
      "description": "Process each audio channel separately for multi-channel audio files.",
      "type": "boolean"
    },
    "dual_channel": {
      "description": "Process audio as dual-channel (stereo) for better accuracy.",
      "type": "boolean"
    },
    "webhook_url": {
      "description": "URL to receive webhook notifications when transcription is complete.",
      "type": "string",
      "format": "uri"
    },
    "audio_start_from": {
      "description": "Timestamp (in milliseconds) to start transcription from.",
      "type": "integer",
      "minimum": 0
    },
    "audio_end_at": {
      "description": "Timestamp (in milliseconds) to end transcription at.",
      "type": "integer",
      "minimum": 0
    },
    "word_boost": {
      "description": "Array of words to boost recognition accuracy (legacy - use keyterms_prompt instead).",
      "type": "array",
      "items": {
        "type": "string"
      }
    },
    "boost_param": {
      "description": "How much to boost the words in word_boost.",
      "type": "string",
      "enum": [
        "low",
        "default",
        "high"
      ]
    },
    "filter_profanity": {
      "description": "Filter profanity from the transcription.",
      "type": "boolean"
    },
    "redact_pii": {
      "description": "Redact personally identifiable information.",
      "type": "boolean"
    },
    "redact_pii_audio": {
      "description": "Generate a redacted audio file with PII removed.",
      "type": "boolean"
    },
    "redact_pii_policies": {
      "description": "Specific PII policies to apply for redaction.",
      "type": "array",
      "items": {
        "type": "string"
      }
    },
    "redact_pii_sub": {
      "description": "Strategy for substituting redacted PII.",
      "type": "string",
      "enum": [
        "entity_name",
        "hash"
      ]
    },
    "speech_threshold": {
      "description": "Confidence threshold for speech detection.",
      "type": "number",
      "minimum": 0,
      "maximum": 1
    }
  },
  "required": [
    "audio_url"
  ],
  "additionalProperties": false
}