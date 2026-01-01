{ " $schema " : "https://json-schema.org/draft/2020-12/schema" , " type " : "object" , " properties " : { " audio_url " : { " description " : "The URL of the audio file to transcribe. Can be a publicly accessible URL or a data URI (data:audio/...;base64,...). For data URIs, the audio will be uploaded to AssemblyAI automatically." , " type " : "string" }, " language_code " : { " description " : "The language code for the audio file (e.g., \" en \" , \" es \" , \" fr \" ). Defaults to automatic language detection." , " type " : "string" }, " language_detection " : { " description " : "Enable automatic language detection. When enabled with speech_models, the system will automatically select the best model for the detected language." , " type " : "boolean" }, " prompt " : { " description " : "A custom prompt to guide transcription style, formatting, and output characteristics. Maximum 1,500 words." , " type " : "string" }, " keyterms_prompt " : { " description " : "An array of up to 1,000 words or phrases (max 6 words per phrase) to improve transcription accuracy. Cannot be used with the prompt parameter." , " type " : "array" , " items " : { " type " : "string" } }, " temperature " : { " description " : "Controls randomness in model output (0.0-1.0). Lower values make output more deterministic. Default is 0.0." , " type " : "number" , " minimum " : 0 , " maximum " : 1 }, " speaker_labels " : { " description " : "Enable speaker diarization to identify different speakers in the audio." , " type " : "boolean" }, " speakers_expected " : { " description " : "Expected number of speakers for speaker diarization." , " type " : "integer" , " minimum " : 1 , " maximum " : 50 }, " auto_chapters " : { " description " : "Enable automatic chapter detection." , " type " : "boolean" }, " entity_detection " : { " description " : "Enable detection of entities like names, organizations, and locations." , " type " : "boolean" }, " sentiment_analysis " : { " description " : "Enable sentiment analysis for each sentence." , " type " : "boolean" }, " auto_highlights " : { " description " : "Enable automatic extraction of key phrases and highlights." , " type " : "boolean" }, " content_safety " : { " description " : "Enable content safety detection for sensitive content." , " type " : "boolean" }, " iab_categories " : { " description " : "Enable IAB (Interactive Advertising Bureau) content taxonomy classification." , " type " : "boolean" }, " custom_spelling " : { " description " : "Custom spelling rules to replace specific words or phrases in the transcription output." , " type " : "array" , " items " : { " type " : "object" , " properties " : { " from " : { " type " : "array" , " items " : { " type " : "string" } }, " to " : { " type " : "string" } }, " required " : [ "from" , "to" ], " additionalProperties " : false } }, " disfluencies " : { " description " : "Include filler words like \" um \" , \" uh \" , etc. in the transcript." , " type " : "boolean" }, " multichannel " : { " description " : "Process each audio channel separately for multi-channel audio files." , " type " : "boolean" }, " dual_channel " : { " description " : "Process audio as dual-channel (stereo) for better accuracy." , " type " : "boolean" }, " webhook_url " : { " description " : "URL to receive webhook notifications when transcription is complete." , " type " : "string" , " format " : "uri" }, " audio_start_from " : { " description " : "Timestamp (in milliseconds) to start transcription from." , " type " : "integer" , " minimum " : 0 }, " audio_end_at " : { " description " : "Timestamp (in milliseconds) to end transcription at." , " type " : "integer" , " minimum " : 0 }, " word_boost " : { " description " : "Array of words to boost recognition accuracy (legacy - use keyterms_prompt instead)." , " type " : "array" , " items " : { " type " : "string" } }, " boost_param " : { " description " : "How much to boost the words in word_boost." , " type " : "string" , " enum " : [ "low" , "default" , "high" ] }, " filter_profanity " : { " description " : "Filter profanity from the transcription." , " type " : "boolean" }, " redact_pii " : { " description " : "Redact personally identifiable information." , " type " : "boolean" }, " redact_pii_audio " : { " description " : "Generate a redacted audio file with PII removed." , " type " : "boolean" }, " redact_pii_policies " : { " description " : "Specific PII policies to apply for redaction." , " type " : "array" , " items " : { " type " : "string" } }, " redact_pii_sub " : { " description " : "Strategy for substituting redacted PII." , " type " : "string" , " enum " : [ "entity_name" , "hash" ] }, " speech_threshold " : { " description " : "Confidence threshold for speech detection." , " type " : "number" , " minimum " : 0 , " maximum " : 1 } }, " required " : [ "audio_url" ], " additionalProperties " : false }

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