" text " : "# The Three (Four) Laws of Thermodynamics



Here are the fundamental laws, typically numbered 1-3 (with a \" Zeroth Law \" often included as foundational):



## Zeroth Law

**If two systems are each in thermal equilibrium with a third system, they are in thermal equilibrium with each other.**

- This establishes the concept of temperature as a measurable property.



## First Law (Conservation of Energy)

**Energy cannot be created or destroyed, only transformed or transferred.**

- Often expressed as: ΔU = Q − W

- (Change in internal energy = Heat added − Work done by the system)

- This means the total energy of an isolated system remains constant.



## Second Law (Entropy)

**The total entropy of an isolated system can never decrease over time; it tends to increase or remain constant.**

- Heat flows spontaneously from hot to cold objects, not the reverse.

- This law explains why certain processes are irreversible and establishes the \" arrow of time. \"

- No heat engine can be 100% efficient at converting heat into work.



## Third Law

**As the temperature of a system approaches absolute zero (0 Kelvin), the entropy of the system approaches a minimum (constant) value.**

- Absolute zero is unattainable in a finite number of steps.

- At absolute zero, a perfect crystal would have exactly zero entropy.



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**Quick summary often used colloquially:**

1. You can't win (can't get more energy out than you put in)

2. You can't break even (some energy is always lost as unusable heat)

3. You can't get out of the game (can't reach absolute zero)"