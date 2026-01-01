" text " : "# The Three Laws of Thermodynamics



There are actually **four** laws when you include the \" Zeroth Law, \" but here are the three classic laws (I'll mention the zeroth too for completeness):



## Zeroth Law

If two systems are each in thermal equilibrium with a third system, they are in thermal equilibrium with each other. This establishes the concept of temperature.



## First Law (Conservation of Energy)

Energy cannot be created or destroyed, only transformed from one form to another. The change in a system's internal energy equals the heat added to it minus the work it does.



**Equation:** ΔU = Q − W



*In simple terms:* You can't get something for nothing—energy is always conserved.



## Second Law (Entropy)

The total entropy (disorder) of an isolated system always increases over time. Heat naturally flows from hot to cold, never spontaneously the reverse.



*In simple terms:* Things naturally tend toward disorder, and you can't build a perfectly efficient engine.



## Third Law (Absolute Zero)

As a system approaches absolute zero (0 Kelvin, −273.15°C), its entropy approaches a minimum constant value. It's impossible to reach absolute zero in a finite number of steps.



*In simple terms:* You can't actually reach absolute zero.



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**A popular humorous summary:**

1. You can't win (energy is conserved)

2. You can't break even (entropy always increases)

3. You can't quit the game (can't reach absolute zero)



Let me know if you'd like a deeper explanation of any of these!"