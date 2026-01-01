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Wan 2.6 Image

Text-to-ImageAlibabaProxied

Alibaba's Wan 2.6 text-to-image model generating images from text prompts with optional negative prompts and customizable dimensions.

Model Info
Terms and Licenselink
More informationlink

Usage

TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'alibaba/wan-2.6-image',
  {
    prompt: 'A golden retriever puppy playing in autumn leaves',
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)

Examples

Custom Dimensions — Specify image size in WxH format
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'alibaba/wan-2.6-image',
  {
    prompt:
      'A vast alien desert landscape with two suns setting on the horizon, ancient ruins in the foreground',
    size: '1024x768',
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Square Format — Square image for social media or product photos
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'alibaba/wan-2.6-image',
  {
    prompt:
      'A sleek wireless headphone on a minimalist white marble surface with soft studio lighting',
    size: '1024x1024',
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Negative Prompt — Guide generation away from unwanted elements
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'alibaba/wan-2.6-image',
  {
    prompt:
      'A detailed oil painting portrait of a Renaissance nobleman with intricate lace collar',
    negative_prompt: 'modern clothing, photograph, blurry, low quality',
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Portrait Format — Tall vertical image for portraits
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'alibaba/wan-2.6-image',
  {
    prompt:
      'An elegant Art Deco poster featuring a jazz singer under a spotlight',
    size: '768x1024',
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)

Parameters

prompt
stringrequired
size
stringpattern: ^\d+x\d+$
negative_prompt
string
n
numberconst: 1

API Schemas

{
  "$schema": "https://json-schema.org/draft/2020-12/schema",
  "type": "object",
  "properties": {
    "prompt": {
      "type": "string"
    },
    "size": {
      "type": "string",
      "pattern": "^\\d+x\\d+$"
    },
    "negative_prompt": {
      "type": "string"
    },
    "n": {
      "type": "number",
      "const": 1
    }
  },
  "required": [
    "prompt"
  ],
  "additionalProperties": false
}