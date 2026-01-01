Wan 2.6 ImageText-to-Image • Alibaba • Proxied
Alibaba's Wan 2.6 text-to-image model generating images from text prompts with optional negative prompts and customizable dimensions.
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Usage
Examples
Custom Dimensions — Specify image size in WxH format
Square Format — Square image for social media or product photos
Negative Prompt — Guide generation away from unwanted elements
Portrait Format — Tall vertical image for portraits
Parameters
stringrequired
stringpattern: ^\d+x\d+$
string
numberconst: 1
stringrequiredformat: uri