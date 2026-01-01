t neural-chat-7b-v3-1-awq Beta Text Generation • thebloke • Hosted

@hf/thebloke/neural-chat-7b-v3-1-awq

This model is a fine-tuned 7B parameter LLM on the Intel Gaudi 2 processor from the mistralai/Mistral-7B-v0.1 on the open source dataset Open-Orca/SlimOrca.

Model Info Deprecated 10/1/2025 Context Window ↗ 4,096 tokens Beta Yes

Playground

Try out this model with Workers AI LLM Playground. It does not require any setup or authentication and an instant way to preview and test a model directly in the browser.

Usage

Worker (Streaming)

Worker (Streaming) TypeScript

TypeScript Python

Python curl TypeScript export interface Env { AI : Ai ; } export default { async fetch ( request , env ) : Promise < Response > { const messages = [ { role : "system" , content : "You are a friendly assistant" }, { role : "user" , content : "What is the origin of the phrase Hello, World" , }, ] ; const stream = await env . AI . run ( "@hf/thebloke/neural-chat-7b-v3-1-awq" , { messages , stream : true , } ) ; return new Response ( stream , { headers : { "content-type" : "text/event-stream" }, } ) ; }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >; Explain Code export interface Env { AI : Ai ; } export default { async fetch ( request , env ) : Promise < Response > { const messages = [ { role : "system" , content : "You are a friendly assistant" }, { role : "user" , content : "What is the origin of the phrase Hello, World" , }, ] ; const response = await env . AI . run ( "@hf/thebloke/neural-chat-7b-v3-1-awq" , { messages } ) ; return Response . json ( response ) ; }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >; Explain Code import os import requests ACCOUNT_ID = "your-account-id" AUTH_TOKEN = os . environ . get ( "CLOUDFLARE_AUTH_TOKEN" ) prompt = "Tell me all about PEP-8" response = requests . post ( f "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ { ACCOUNT_ID } /ai/run/@hf/thebloke/neural-chat-7b-v3-1-awq" , headers = { "Authorization" : f "Bearer { AUTH_TOKEN } " }, json = { "messages" : [ { "role" : "system" , "content" : "You are a friendly assistant" }, { "role" : "user" , "content" : prompt } ] } ) result = response . json () print ( result ) Explain Code Terminal window curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID /ai/run/@hf/thebloke/neural-chat-7b-v3-1-awq \ -X POST \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_AUTH_TOKEN " \ -d '{ "messages": [{ "role": "system", "content": "You are a friendly assistant" }, { "role": "user", "content": "Why is pizza so good" }]}'

OpenAI compatible endpoints /v1/chat/completions and /v1/embeddings . For more details, refer to Workers AI also supports OpenAI compatible API endpoints forand. For more details, refer to Configurations

Parameters

Synchronous — Send a request and receive a complete response Input

Output prompt string required minLength : 1 The input text prompt for the model to generate a response. lora string Name of the LoRA (Low-Rank Adaptation) model to fine-tune the base model. ▶ response_format {} object raw boolean default: false If true, a chat template is not applied and you must adhere to the specific model's expected formatting. stream boolean default: false If true, the response will be streamed back incrementally using SSE, Server Sent Events. max_tokens integer default: 256 The maximum number of tokens to generate in the response. temperature number default: 0.6 minimum : 0 maximum : 5 Controls the randomness of the output; higher values produce more random results. top_p number minimum : 0.001 maximum : 1 Adjusts the creativity of the AI's responses by controlling how many possible words it considers. Lower values make outputs more predictable; higher values allow for more varied and creative responses. top_k integer minimum : 1 maximum : 50 Limits the AI to choose from the top 'k' most probable words. Lower values make responses more focused; higher values introduce more variety and potential surprises. seed integer minimum : 1 maximum : 9999999999 Random seed for reproducibility of the generation. repetition_penalty number minimum : 0 maximum : 2 Penalty for repeated tokens; higher values discourage repetition. frequency_penalty number minimum : -2 maximum : 2 Decreases the likelihood of the model repeating the same lines verbatim. presence_penalty number minimum : -2 maximum : 2 Increases the likelihood of the model introducing new topics. response string required The generated text response from the model ▶ usage {} object Usage statistics for the inference request ▶ tool_calls [] array An array of tool calls requests made during the response generation Streaming — Send a request with `stream: true` and receive server-sent events Input

Output prompt string required minLength : 1 The input text prompt for the model to generate a response. lora string Name of the LoRA (Low-Rank Adaptation) model to fine-tune the base model. ▶ response_format {} object raw boolean default: false If true, a chat template is not applied and you must adhere to the specific model's expected formatting. stream boolean default: false If true, the response will be streamed back incrementally using SSE, Server Sent Events. max_tokens integer default: 256 The maximum number of tokens to generate in the response. temperature number default: 0.6 minimum : 0 maximum : 5 Controls the randomness of the output; higher values produce more random results. top_p number minimum : 0.001 maximum : 1 Adjusts the creativity of the AI's responses by controlling how many possible words it considers. Lower values make outputs more predictable; higher values allow for more varied and creative responses. top_k integer minimum : 1 maximum : 50 Limits the AI to choose from the top 'k' most probable words. Lower values make responses more focused; higher values introduce more variety and potential surprises. seed integer minimum : 1 maximum : 9999999999 Random seed for reproducibility of the generation. repetition_penalty number minimum : 0 maximum : 2 Penalty for repeated tokens; higher values discourage repetition. frequency_penalty number minimum : -2 maximum : 2 Decreases the likelihood of the model repeating the same lines verbatim. presence_penalty number minimum : -2 maximum : 2 Increases the likelihood of the model introducing new topics. type string format binary

API Schemas (Raw)