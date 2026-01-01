llamaguard-7b-awq BetaText Generation • thebloke • Hosted
Llama Guard is a model for classifying the safety of LLM prompts and responses, using a taxonomy of safety risks.
|Model Info
|Deprecated
|10/1/2025
|Context Window ↗
|4,096 tokens
|Beta
|Yes
Playground
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Usage
Parameters
Synchronous — Send a request and receive a complete response
stringrequiredminLength: 1The input text prompt for the model to generate a response.
stringName of the LoRA (Low-Rank Adaptation) model to fine-tune the base model.
object
booleandefault: falseIf true, a chat template is not applied and you must adhere to the specific model's expected formatting.
booleandefault: falseIf true, the response will be streamed back incrementally using SSE, Server Sent Events.
integerdefault: 256The maximum number of tokens to generate in the response.
numberdefault: 0.6minimum: 0maximum: 5Controls the randomness of the output; higher values produce more random results.
numberminimum: 0.001maximum: 1Adjusts the creativity of the AI's responses by controlling how many possible words it considers. Lower values make outputs more predictable; higher values allow for more varied and creative responses.
integerminimum: 1maximum: 50Limits the AI to choose from the top 'k' most probable words. Lower values make responses more focused; higher values introduce more variety and potential surprises.
integerminimum: 1maximum: 9999999999Random seed for reproducibility of the generation.
numberminimum: 0maximum: 2Penalty for repeated tokens; higher values discourage repetition.
numberminimum: -2maximum: 2Decreases the likelihood of the model repeating the same lines verbatim.
numberminimum: -2maximum: 2Increases the likelihood of the model introducing new topics.
stringrequiredThe generated text response from the model
objectUsage statistics for the inference request
arrayAn array of tool calls requests made during the response generation
Streaming — Send a request with `stream: true` and receive server-sent events
stringrequiredminLength: 1The input text prompt for the model to generate a response.
stringName of the LoRA (Low-Rank Adaptation) model to fine-tune the base model.
object
booleandefault: falseIf true, a chat template is not applied and you must adhere to the specific model's expected formatting.
booleandefault: falseIf true, the response will be streamed back incrementally using SSE, Server Sent Events.
integerdefault: 256The maximum number of tokens to generate in the response.
numberdefault: 0.6minimum: 0maximum: 5Controls the randomness of the output; higher values produce more random results.
numberminimum: 0.001maximum: 1Adjusts the creativity of the AI's responses by controlling how many possible words it considers. Lower values make outputs more predictable; higher values allow for more varied and creative responses.
integerminimum: 1maximum: 50Limits the AI to choose from the top 'k' most probable words. Lower values make responses more focused; higher values introduce more variety and potential surprises.
integerminimum: 1maximum: 9999999999Random seed for reproducibility of the generation.
numberminimum: 0maximum: 2Penalty for repeated tokens; higher values discourage repetition.
numberminimum: -2maximum: 2Decreases the likelihood of the model repeating the same lines verbatim.
numberminimum: -2maximum: 2Increases the likelihood of the model introducing new topics.
string
binary