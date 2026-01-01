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qwen3-30b-a3b-fp8

Text GenerationQwenHosted

Qwen3 is the latest generation of large language models in Qwen series, offering a comprehensive suite of dense and mixture-of-experts (MoE) models. Built upon extensive training, Qwen3 delivers groundbreaking advancements in reasoning, instruction-following, agent capabilities, and multilingual support.

Model Info
Context Window32,768 tokens
Function calling Yes
ReasoningYes
BatchYes
Unit Pricing$0.051 per M input tokens, $0.34 per M output tokens

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Usage

TypeScript
export interface Env {
  AI: Ai;
}


export default {
  async fetch(request, env): Promise<Response> {


    const messages = [
      { role: "system", content: "You are a friendly assistant" },
      {
        role: "user",
        content: "What is the origin of the phrase Hello, World",
      },
    ];


    const stream = await env.AI.run("@cf/qwen/qwen3-30b-a3b-fp8", {
      messages,
      stream: true,
    });


    return new Response(stream, {
      headers: { "content-type": "text/event-stream" },
    });
  },
} satisfies ExportedHandler<Env>;

Parameters

Synchronous — Send a request and receive a complete response
prompt
stringrequiredminLength: 1The input text prompt for the model to generate a response.
lora
stringName of the LoRA (Low-Rank Adaptation) model to fine-tune the base model.
raw
booleandefault: falseIf true, a chat template is not applied and you must adhere to the specific model's expected formatting.
stream
booleandefault: falseIf true, the response will be streamed back incrementally using SSE, Server Sent Events.
max_tokens
integerdefault: 2000The maximum number of tokens to generate in the response.
temperature
numberdefault: 0.6minimum: 0maximum: 5Controls the randomness of the output; higher values produce more random results.
top_p
numberminimum: 0.001maximum: 1Adjusts the creativity of the AI's responses by controlling how many possible words it considers. Lower values make outputs more predictable; higher values allow for more varied and creative responses.
top_k
integerminimum: 1maximum: 50Limits the AI to choose from the top 'k' most probable words. Lower values make responses more focused; higher values introduce more variety and potential surprises.
seed
integerminimum: 1maximum: 9999999999Random seed for reproducibility of the generation.
repetition_penalty
numberminimum: 0maximum: 2Penalty for repeated tokens; higher values discourage repetition.
frequency_penalty
numberminimum: -2maximum: 2Decreases the likelihood of the model repeating the same lines verbatim.
presence_penalty
numberminimum: -2maximum: 2Increases the likelihood of the model introducing new topics.
Streaming — Send a request with `stream: true` and receive server-sent events
prompt
stringrequiredminLength: 1The input text prompt for the model to generate a response.
lora
stringName of the LoRA (Low-Rank Adaptation) model to fine-tune the base model.
raw
booleandefault: falseIf true, a chat template is not applied and you must adhere to the specific model's expected formatting.
stream
booleandefault: falseIf true, the response will be streamed back incrementally using SSE, Server Sent Events.
max_tokens
integerdefault: 2000The maximum number of tokens to generate in the response.
temperature
numberdefault: 0.6minimum: 0maximum: 5Controls the randomness of the output; higher values produce more random results.
top_p
numberminimum: 0.001maximum: 1Adjusts the creativity of the AI's responses by controlling how many possible words it considers. Lower values make outputs more predictable; higher values allow for more varied and creative responses.
top_k
integerminimum: 1maximum: 50Limits the AI to choose from the top 'k' most probable words. Lower values make responses more focused; higher values introduce more variety and potential surprises.
seed
integerminimum: 1maximum: 9999999999Random seed for reproducibility of the generation.
repetition_penalty
numberminimum: 0maximum: 2Penalty for repeated tokens; higher values discourage repetition.
frequency_penalty
numberminimum: -2maximum: 2Decreases the likelihood of the model repeating the same lines verbatim.
presence_penalty
numberminimum: -2maximum: 2Increases the likelihood of the model introducing new topics.
Batch — Send multiple requests in a single API call

API Schemas (Raw)

Synchronous — Send a request and receive a complete response 
{
  "title": "Prompt",
  "properties": {
    "prompt": {
      "type": "string",
      "minLength": 1,
      "description": "The input text prompt for the model to generate a response."
    },
    "lora": {
      "type": "string",
      "description": "Name of the LoRA (Low-Rank Adaptation) model to fine-tune the base model."
    },
    "response_format": {
      "title": "JSON Mode",
      "type": "object",
      "properties": {
        "type": {
          "type": "string",
          "enum": [
            "json_object",
            "json_schema"
          ]
        },
        "json_schema": {}
      }
    },
    "raw": {
      "type": "boolean",
      "default": false,
      "description": "If true, a chat template is not applied and you must adhere to the specific model's expected formatting."
    },
    "stream": {
      "type": "boolean",
      "default": false,
      "description": "If true, the response will be streamed back incrementally using SSE, Server Sent Events."
    },
    "max_tokens": {
      "type": "integer",
      "default": 2000,
      "description": "The maximum number of tokens to generate in the response."
    },
    "temperature": {
      "type": "number",
      "default": 0.6,
      "minimum": 0,
      "maximum": 5,
      "description": "Controls the randomness of the output; higher values produce more random results."
    },
    "top_p": {
      "type": "number",
      "minimum": 0.001,
      "maximum": 1,
      "description": "Adjusts the creativity of the AI's responses by controlling how many possible words it considers. Lower values make outputs more predictable; higher values allow for more varied and creative responses."
    },
    "top_k": {
      "type": "integer",
      "minimum": 1,
      "maximum": 50,
      "description": "Limits the AI to choose from the top 'k' most probable words. Lower values make responses more focused; higher values introduce more variety and potential surprises."
    },
    "seed": {
      "type": "integer",
      "minimum": 1,
      "maximum": 9999999999,
      "description": "Random seed for reproducibility of the generation."
    },
    "repetition_penalty": {
      "type": "number",
      "minimum": 0,
      "maximum": 2,
      "description": "Penalty for repeated tokens; higher values discourage repetition."
    },
    "frequency_penalty": {
      "type": "number",
      "minimum": -2,
      "maximum": 2,
      "description": "Decreases the likelihood of the model repeating the same lines verbatim."
    },
    "presence_penalty": {
      "type": "number",
      "minimum": -2,
      "maximum": 2,
      "description": "Increases the likelihood of the model introducing new topics."
    }
  },
  "required": [
    "prompt"
  ]
}
Streaming — Send a request with `stream: true` and receive server-sent events 
{
  "title": "Prompt",
  "properties": {
    "prompt": {
      "type": "string",
      "minLength": 1,
      "description": "The input text prompt for the model to generate a response."
    },
    "lora": {
      "type": "string",
      "description": "Name of the LoRA (Low-Rank Adaptation) model to fine-tune the base model."
    },
    "response_format": {
      "title": "JSON Mode",
      "type": "object",
      "properties": {
        "type": {
          "type": "string",
          "enum": [
            "json_object",
            "json_schema"
          ]
        },
        "json_schema": {}
      }
    },
    "raw": {
      "type": "boolean",
      "default": false,
      "description": "If true, a chat template is not applied and you must adhere to the specific model's expected formatting."
    },
    "stream": {
      "type": "boolean",
      "default": false,
      "description": "If true, the response will be streamed back incrementally using SSE, Server Sent Events."
    },
    "max_tokens": {
      "type": "integer",
      "default": 2000,
      "description": "The maximum number of tokens to generate in the response."
    },
    "temperature": {
      "type": "number",
      "default": 0.6,
      "minimum": 0,
      "maximum": 5,
      "description": "Controls the randomness of the output; higher values produce more random results."
    },
    "top_p": {
      "type": "number",
      "minimum": 0.001,
      "maximum": 1,
      "description": "Adjusts the creativity of the AI's responses by controlling how many possible words it considers. Lower values make outputs more predictable; higher values allow for more varied and creative responses."
    },
    "top_k": {
      "type": "integer",
      "minimum": 1,
      "maximum": 50,
      "description": "Limits the AI to choose from the top 'k' most probable words. Lower values make responses more focused; higher values introduce more variety and potential surprises."
    },
    "seed": {
      "type": "integer",
      "minimum": 1,
      "maximum": 9999999999,
      "description": "Random seed for reproducibility of the generation."
    },
    "repetition_penalty": {
      "type": "number",
      "minimum": 0,
      "maximum": 2,
      "description": "Penalty for repeated tokens; higher values discourage repetition."
    },
    "frequency_penalty": {
      "type": "number",
      "minimum": -2,
      "maximum": 2,
      "description": "Decreases the likelihood of the model repeating the same lines verbatim."
    },
    "presence_penalty": {
      "type": "number",
      "minimum": -2,
      "maximum": 2,
      "description": "Increases the likelihood of the model introducing new topics."
    }
  },
  "required": [
    "prompt"
  ]
}
Batch — Send multiple requests in a single API call 
{
  "title": "Async Batch",
  "type": "object",
  "properties": {
    "requests": {
      "type": "array",
      "items": {
        "type": "object",
        "oneOf": [
          {
            "title": "Prompt",
            "properties": {
              "prompt": {
                "type": "string",
                "minLength": 1,
                "description": "The input text prompt for the model to generate a response."
              },
              "lora": {
                "type": "string",
                "description": "Name of the LoRA (Low-Rank Adaptation) model to fine-tune the base model."
              },
              "response_format": {
                "title": "JSON Mode",
                "type": "object",
                "properties": {
                  "type": {
                    "type": "string",
                    "enum": [
                      "json_object",
                      "json_schema"
                    ]
                  },
                  "json_schema": {}
                }
              },
              "raw": {
                "type": "boolean",
                "default": false,
                "description": "If true, a chat template is not applied and you must adhere to the specific model's expected formatting."
              },
              "stream": {
                "type": "boolean",
                "default": false,
                "description": "If true, the response will be streamed back incrementally using SSE, Server Sent Events."
              },
              "max_tokens": {
                "type": "integer",
                "default": 256,
                "description": "The maximum number of tokens to generate in the response."
              },
              "temperature": {
                "type": "number",
                "default": 0.6,
                "minimum": 0,
                "maximum": 5,
                "description": "Controls the randomness of the output; higher values produce more random results."
              },
              "top_p": {
                "type": "number",
                "minimum": 0.001,
                "maximum": 1,
                "description": "Adjusts the creativity of the AI's responses by controlling how many possible words it considers. Lower values make outputs more predictable; higher values allow for more varied and creative responses."
              },
              "top_k": {
                "type": "integer",
                "minimum": 1,
                "maximum": 50,
                "description": "Limits the AI to choose from the top 'k' most probable words. Lower values make responses more focused; higher values introduce more variety and potential surprises."
              },
              "seed": {
                "type": "integer",
                "minimum": 1,
                "maximum": 9999999999,
                "description": "Random seed for reproducibility of the generation."
              },
              "repetition_penalty": {
                "type": "number",
                "minimum": 0,
                "maximum": 2,
                "description": "Penalty for repeated tokens; higher values discourage repetition."
              },
              "frequency_penalty": {
                "type": "number",
                "minimum": -2,
                "maximum": 2,
                "description": "Decreases the likelihood of the model repeating the same lines verbatim."
              },
              "presence_penalty": {
                "type": "number",
                "minimum": -2,
                "maximum": 2,
                "description": "Increases the likelihood of the model introducing new topics."
              }
            },
            "required": [
              "prompt"
            ]
          },
          {
            "title": "Messages",
            "properties": {
              "messages": {
                "type": "array",
                "description": "An array of message objects representing the conversation history.",
                "items": {
                  "type": "object",
                  "properties": {
                    "role": {
                      "type": "string",
                      "description": "The role of the message sender (e.g., 'user', 'assistant', 'system', 'tool')."
                    },
                    "content": {
                      "oneOf": [
                        {
                          "type": "string",
                          "description": "The content of the message as a string."
                        },
                        {
                          "type": "array",
                          "description": "Array of text content parts.",
                          "items": {
                            "type": "object",
                            "properties": {
                              "type": {
                                "type": "string",
                                "description": "Type of the content (text)"
                              },
                              "text": {
                                "type": "string",
                                "description": "Text content"
                              }
                            }
                          }
                        }
                      ]
                    }
                  },
                  "required": [
                    "role",
                    "content"
                  ]
                }
              },
              "functions": {
                "type": "array",
                "items": {
                  "type": "object",
                  "properties": {
                    "name": {
                      "type": "string"
                    },
                    "code": {
                      "type": "string"
                    }
                  },
                  "required": [
                    "name",
                    "code"
                  ]
                }
              },
              "tools": {
                "type": "array",
                "description": "A list of tools available for the assistant to use.",
                "items": {
                  "type": "object",
                  "oneOf": [
                    {
                      "properties": {
                        "name": {
                          "type": "string",
                          "description": "The name of the tool. More descriptive the better."
                        },
                        "description": {
                          "type": "string",
                          "description": "A brief description of what the tool does."
                        },
                        "parameters": {
                          "type": "object",
                          "description": "Schema defining the parameters accepted by the tool.",
                          "properties": {
                            "type": {
                              "type": "string",
                              "description": "The type of the parameters object (usually 'object')."
                            },
                            "required": {
                              "type": "array",
                              "description": "List of required parameter names.",
                              "items": {
                                "type": "string"
                              }
                            },
                            "properties": {
                              "type": "object",
                              "description": "Definitions of each parameter.",
                              "additionalProperties": {
                                "type": "object",
                                "properties": {
                                  "type": {
                                    "type": "string",
                                    "description": "The data type of the parameter."
                                  },
                                  "description": {
                                    "type": "string",
                                    "description": "A description of the expected parameter."
                                  }
                                },
                                "required": [
                                  "type",
                                  "description"
                                ]
                              }
                            }
                          },
                          "required": [
                            "type",
                            "properties"
                          ]
                        }
                      },
                      "required": [
                        "name",
                        "description",
                        "parameters"
                      ]
                    },
                    {
                      "properties": {
                        "type": {
                          "type": "string",
                          "description": "Specifies the type of tool (e.g., 'function')."
                        },
                        "function": {
                          "type": "object",
                          "description": "Details of the function tool.",
                          "properties": {
                            "name": {
                              "type": "string",
                              "description": "The name of the function."
                            },
                            "description": {
                              "type": "string",
                              "description": "A brief description of what the function does."
                            },
                            "parameters": {
                              "type": "object",
                              "description": "Schema defining the parameters accepted by the function.",
                              "properties": {
                                "type": {
                                  "type": "string",
                                  "description": "The type of the parameters object (usually 'object')."
                                },
                                "required": {
                                  "type": "array",
                                  "description": "List of required parameter names.",
                                  "items": {
                                    "type": "string"
                                  }
                                },
                                "properties": {
                                  "type": "object",
                                  "description": "Definitions of each parameter.",
                                  "additionalProperties": {
                                    "type": "object",
                                    "properties": {
                                      "type": {
                                        "type": "string",
                                        "description": "The data type of the parameter."
                                      },
                                      "description": {
                                        "type": "string",
                                        "description": "A description of the expected parameter."
                                      }
                                    },
                                    "required": [
                                      "type",
                                      "description"
                                    ]
                                  }
                                }
                              },
                              "required": [
                                "type",
                                "properties"
                              ]
                            }
                          },
                          "required": [
                            "name",
                            "description",
                            "parameters"
                          ]
                        }
                      },
                      "required": [
                        "type",
                        "function"
                      ]
                    }
                  ]
                }
              },
              "response_format": {
                "title": "JSON Mode",
                "type": "object",
                "properties": {
                  "type": {
                    "type": "string",
                    "enum": [
                      "json_object",
                      "json_schema"
                    ]
                  },
                  "json_schema": {}
                }
              },
              "raw": {
                "type": "boolean",
                "default": false,
                "description": "If true, a chat template is not applied and you must adhere to the specific model's expected formatting."
              },
              "stream": {
                "type": "boolean",
                "default": false,
                "description": "If true, the response will be streamed back incrementally using SSE, Server Sent Events."
              },
              "max_tokens": {
                "type": "integer",
                "default": 256,
                "description": "The maximum number of tokens to generate in the response."
              },
              "temperature": {
                "type": "number",
                "default": 0.6,
                "minimum": 0,
                "maximum": 5,
                "description": "Controls the randomness of the output; higher values produce more random results."
              },
              "top_p": {
                "type": "number",
                "minimum": 0.001,
                "maximum": 1,
                "description": "Adjusts the creativity of the AI's responses by controlling how many possible words it considers. Lower values make outputs more predictable; higher values allow for more varied and creative responses."
              },
              "top_k": {
                "type": "integer",
                "minimum": 1,
                "maximum": 50,
                "description": "Limits the AI to choose from the top 'k' most probable words. Lower values make responses more focused; higher values introduce more variety and potential surprises."
              },
              "seed": {
                "type": "integer",
                "minimum": 1,
                "maximum": 9999999999,
                "description": "Random seed for reproducibility of the generation."
              },
              "repetition_penalty": {
                "type": "number",
                "minimum": 0,
                "maximum": 2,
                "description": "Penalty for repeated tokens; higher values discourage repetition."
              },
              "frequency_penalty": {
                "type": "number",
                "minimum": -2,
                "maximum": 2,
                "description": "Decreases the likelihood of the model repeating the same lines verbatim."
              },
              "presence_penalty": {
                "type": "number",
                "minimum": -2,
                "maximum": 2,
                "description": "Increases the likelihood of the model introducing new topics."
              }
            },
            "required": [
              "messages"
            ]
          }
        ]
      }
    }
  },
  "required": [
    "requests"
  ]
}