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whisper-tiny-en Beta

Automatic Speech RecognitionOpenAIHosted

Whisper is a pre-trained model for automatic speech recognition (ASR) and speech translation. Trained on 680k hours of labelled data, Whisper models demonstrate a strong ability to generalize to many datasets and domains without the need for fine-tuning. This is the English-only version of the Whisper Tiny model which was trained on the task of speech recognition.

Model Info
BetaYes

Usage

export interface Env {
  AI: Ai;
}


export default {
  async fetch(request, env): Promise<Response> {
    const res = await fetch(
      "https://github.com/Azure-Samples/cognitive-services-speech-sdk/raw/master/samples/cpp/windows/console/samples/enrollment_audio_katie.wav"
    );
    const blob = await res.arrayBuffer();


    const input = {
      audio: [...new Uint8Array(blob)],
    };


    const response = await env.AI.run(
      "@cf/openai/whisper-tiny-en",
      input
    );


    return Response.json({ input: { audio: [] }, response });
  },
} satisfies ExportedHandler<Env>;

Parameters

Option 1
stringformat: binary

API Schemas

{
  "oneOf": [
    {
      "type": "string",
      "format": "binary"
    },
    {
      "type": "object",
      "properties": {
        "audio": {
          "type": "array",
          "description": "An array of integers that represent the audio data constrained to 8-bit unsigned integer values",
          "items": {
            "type": "number",
            "description": "A value between 0 and 255"
          }
        }
      },
      "required": [
        "audio"
      ]
    }
  ]
}