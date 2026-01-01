whisper-tiny-en BetaAutomatic Speech Recognition • OpenAI • Hosted
Whisper is a pre-trained model for automatic speech recognition (ASR) and speech translation. Trained on 680k hours of labelled data, Whisper models demonstrate a strong ability to generalize to many datasets and domains without the need for fine-tuning. This is the English-only version of the Whisper Tiny model which was trained on the task of speech recognition.
|Model Info
|Beta
|Yes
Usage
Parameters
stringrequiredThe transcription
number
array
string