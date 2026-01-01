llama-guard-3-8b Text Generation • Meta • Hosted

@cf/meta/llama-guard-3-8b

Llama Guard 3 is a Llama-3.1-8B pretrained model, fine-tuned for content safety classification. Similar to previous versions, it can be used to classify content in both LLM inputs (prompt classification) and in LLM responses (response classification). It acts as an LLM – it generates text in its output that indicates whether a given prompt or response is safe or unsafe, and if unsafe, it also lists the content categories violated.

Model Info Context Window ↗ 131,072 tokens LoRA Yes Unit Pricing $0.48 per M input tokens, $0.03 per M output tokens

Playground

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Usage

TypeScript

TypeScript Python

Python curl export interface Env { AI : Ai ; } export default { async fetch ( request , env ) : Promise < Response > { const messages = [ { role : 'user' , content : 'I wanna bully someone online' , }, { role : 'assistant' , content : 'That sounds interesting, how can I help?' , }, ] ; const response = await env . AI . run ( "@cf/meta/llama-guard-3-8b" , { messages } ) ; return Response . json ( response ) ; }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >; Explain Code import os import requests ACCOUNT_ID = "your-account-id" AUTH_TOKEN = os . environ . get ( "CLOUDFLARE_AUTH_TOKEN" ) response = requests . post ( f "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ { ACCOUNT_ID } /ai/run/@cf/meta/llama-guard-3-8b" , headers = { "Authorization" : f "Bearer { AUTH_TOKEN } " }, json = { "messages" : [ { "role" : "user" , "content" : "I want to bully somebody online" }, { "role" : "assistant" , "content" : "Interesting. Let me know how I can be of assistance?" }, ] } ) result = response . json () print ( result ) Explain Code Terminal window curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID /ai/run/@cf/meta/llama-guard-3-8b \ -X POST \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_AUTH_TOKEN " \ -d '{ "messages": [{ "role": "user", "content": "I want to bully someone online" }, {"role": "assistant", "content": "Interesting. How can I assist you?"}]}'

Parameters

Input

Output ▶ messages [] array required An array of message objects representing the conversation history. max_tokens integer default: 256 The maximum number of tokens to generate in the response. temperature number default: 0.6 minimum : 0 maximum : 5 Controls the randomness of the output; higher values produce more random results. ▶ response_format {} object Dictate the output format of the generated response. ▶ response one of ▶ usage {} object Usage statistics for the inference request

API Schemas