llama-guard-3-8bText Generation • Meta • Hosted
Llama Guard 3 is a Llama-3.1-8B pretrained model, fine-tuned for content safety classification. Similar to previous versions, it can be used to classify content in both LLM inputs (prompt classification) and in LLM responses (response classification). It acts as an LLM – it generates text in its output that indicates whether a given prompt or response is safe or unsafe, and if unsafe, it also lists the content categories violated.
|Model Info
|Context Window ↗
|131,072 tokens
|LoRA
|Yes
|Unit Pricing
|$0.48 per M input tokens, $0.03 per M output tokens
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Usage
Parameters
arrayrequiredAn array of message objects representing the conversation history.
integerdefault: 256The maximum number of tokens to generate in the response.
numberdefault: 0.6minimum: 0maximum: 5Controls the randomness of the output; higher values produce more random results.
objectDictate the output format of the generated response.
one of
objectUsage statistics for the inference request