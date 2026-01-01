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lucid-origin

Text-to-ImageLeonardoHosted

Lucid Origin from Leonardo.AI is their most adaptable and prompt-responsive model to date. Whether you're generating images with sharp graphic design, stunning full-HD renders, or highly specific creative direction, it adheres closely to your prompts, renders text with accuracy, and supports a wide array of visual styles and aesthetics – from stylized concept art to crisp product mockups.

Model Info
Terms and Licenselink
PartnerYes
Unit Pricing$0.007 per 512 by 512 tile, $0.00013 per step

Usage

export interface Env {
  AI: Ai;
}


export default {
  async fetch(request, env): Promise<Response> {


    const inputs = {
      prompt: "cyberpunk cat",
    };


    const response = await env.AI.run(
      "@cf/leonardo/lucid-origin",
      inputs
    );


    return new Response(response, {
      headers: {
        "content-type": "image/jpg",
      },
    });
  },
} satisfies ExportedHandler<Env>;

Parameters

prompt
stringrequiredminLength: 1A text description of the image you want to generate.
guidance
numberdefault: 4.5minimum: 0maximum: 10Controls how closely the generated image should adhere to the prompt; higher values make the image more aligned with the prompt
seed
integerminimum: 0Random seed for reproducibility of the image generation
height
integerdefault: 1120minimum: 0maximum: 2500The height of the generated image in pixels
width
integerdefault: 1120minimum: 0maximum: 2500The width of the generated image in pixels
num_steps
integerminimum: 1maximum: 40The number of diffusion steps; higher values can improve quality but take longer
steps
integerminimum: 1maximum: 40The number of diffusion steps; higher values can improve quality but take longer

API Schemas

{
  "type": "object",
  "properties": {
    "prompt": {
      "type": "string",
      "minLength": 1,
      "description": "A text description of the image you want to generate."
    },
    "guidance": {
      "type": "number",
      "default": 4.5,
      "minimum": 0,
      "maximum": 10,
      "description": "Controls how closely the generated image should adhere to the prompt; higher values make the image more aligned with the prompt"
    },
    "seed": {
      "type": "integer",
      "minimum": 0,
      "description": "Random seed for reproducibility of the image generation"
    },
    "height": {
      "type": "integer",
      "minimum": 0,
      "maximum": 2500,
      "default": 1120,
      "description": "The height of the generated image in pixels"
    },
    "width": {
      "type": "integer",
      "minimum": 0,
      "maximum": 2500,
      "default": 1120,
      "description": "The width of the generated image in pixels"
    },
    "num_steps": {
      "type": "integer",
      "minimum": 1,
      "maximum": 40,
      "description": "The number of diffusion steps; higher values can improve quality but take longer"
    },
    "steps": {
      "type": "integer",
      "minimum": 1,
      "maximum": 40,
      "description": "The number of diffusion steps; higher values can improve quality but take longer"
    }
  },
  "required": [
    "prompt"
  ]
}