lucid-originText-to-Image • Leonardo • Hosted
Lucid Origin from Leonardo.AI is their most adaptable and prompt-responsive model to date. Whether you're generating images with sharp graphic design, stunning full-HD renders, or highly specific creative direction, it adheres closely to your prompts, renders text with accuracy, and supports a wide array of visual styles and aesthetics – from stylized concept art to crisp product mockups.
|Model Info
|Terms and License
|link ↗
|Partner
|Yes
|Unit Pricing
|$0.007 per 512 by 512 tile, $0.00013 per step
Usage
Parameters
stringrequiredminLength: 1A text description of the image you want to generate.
numberdefault: 4.5minimum: 0maximum: 10Controls how closely the generated image should adhere to the prompt; higher values make the image more aligned with the prompt
integerminimum: 0Random seed for reproducibility of the image generation
integerdefault: 1120minimum: 0maximum: 2500The height of the generated image in pixels
integerdefault: 1120minimum: 0maximum: 2500The width of the generated image in pixels
integerminimum: 1maximum: 40The number of diffusion steps; higher values can improve quality but take longer
integerminimum: 1maximum: 40The number of diffusion steps; higher values can improve quality but take longer
stringThe generated image in Base64 format.