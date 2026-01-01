gemma-7b-it-lora Beta Text Generation • Google • Hosted

@cf/google/gemma-7b-it-lora

This is a Gemma-7B base model that Cloudflare dedicates for inference with LoRA adapters. Gemma is a family of lightweight, state-of-the-art open models from Google, built from the same research and technology used to create the Gemini models.

Model Info Context Window ↗ 3,500 tokens LoRA Yes Beta Yes

Playground

Try out this model with Workers AI LLM Playground. It does not require any setup or authentication and an instant way to preview and test a model directly in the browser.

Usage

Worker (Streaming)

Worker (Streaming) TypeScript

TypeScript Python

Python curl TypeScript export interface Env { AI : Ai ; } export default { async fetch ( request , env ) : Promise < Response > { const messages = [ { role : "system" , content : "You are a friendly assistant" }, { role : "user" , content : "What is the origin of the phrase Hello, World" , }, ] ; const stream = await env . AI . run ( "@cf/google/gemma-7b-it-lora" , { messages , stream : true , } ) ; return new Response ( stream , { headers : { "content-type" : "text/event-stream" }, } ) ; }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >; Explain Code export interface Env { AI : Ai ; } export default { async fetch ( request , env ) : Promise < Response > { const messages = [ { role : "system" , content : "You are a friendly assistant" }, { role : "user" , content : "What is the origin of the phrase Hello, World" , }, ] ; const response = await env . AI . run ( "@cf/google/gemma-7b-it-lora" , { messages } ) ; return Response . json ( response ) ; }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >; Explain Code import os import requests ACCOUNT_ID = "your-account-id" AUTH_TOKEN = os . environ . get ( "CLOUDFLARE_AUTH_TOKEN" ) prompt = "Tell me all about PEP-8" response = requests . post ( f "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ { ACCOUNT_ID } /ai/run/@cf/google/gemma-7b-it-lora" , headers = { "Authorization" : f "Bearer { AUTH_TOKEN } " }, json = { "messages" : [ { "role" : "system" , "content" : "You are a friendly assistant" }, { "role" : "user" , "content" : prompt } ] } ) result = response . json () print ( result ) Explain Code Terminal window curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID /ai/run/@cf/google/gemma-7b-it-lora \ -X POST \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_AUTH_TOKEN " \ -d '{ "messages": [{ "role": "system", "content": "You are a friendly assistant" }, { "role": "user", "content": "Why is pizza so good" }]}'

OpenAI compatible endpoints /v1/chat/completions and /v1/embeddings . For more details, refer to Workers AI also supports OpenAI compatible API endpoints forand. For more details, refer to Configurations

Parameters

Synchronous — Send a request and receive a complete response Input

Output prompt string required minLength : 1 The input text prompt for the model to generate a response. lora string Name of the LoRA (Low-Rank Adaptation) model to fine-tune the base model. ▶ response_format {} object raw boolean default: false If true, a chat template is not applied and you must adhere to the specific model's expected formatting. stream boolean default: false If true, the response will be streamed back incrementally using SSE, Server Sent Events. max_tokens integer default: 256 The maximum number of tokens to generate in the response. temperature number default: 0.6 minimum : 0 maximum : 5 Controls the randomness of the output; higher values produce more random results. top_p number minimum : 0.001 maximum : 1 Adjusts the creativity of the AI's responses by controlling how many possible words it considers. Lower values make outputs more predictable; higher values allow for more varied and creative responses. top_k integer minimum : 1 maximum : 50 Limits the AI to choose from the top 'k' most probable words. Lower values make responses more focused; higher values introduce more variety and potential surprises. seed integer minimum : 1 maximum : 9999999999 Random seed for reproducibility of the generation. repetition_penalty number minimum : 0 maximum : 2 Penalty for repeated tokens; higher values discourage repetition. frequency_penalty number minimum : -2 maximum : 2 Decreases the likelihood of the model repeating the same lines verbatim. presence_penalty number minimum : -2 maximum : 2 Increases the likelihood of the model introducing new topics. response string required The generated text response from the model ▶ usage {} object Usage statistics for the inference request ▶ tool_calls [] array An array of tool calls requests made during the response generation Streaming — Send a request with `stream: true` and receive server-sent events Input

Output prompt string required minLength : 1 The input text prompt for the model to generate a response. lora string Name of the LoRA (Low-Rank Adaptation) model to fine-tune the base model. ▶ response_format {} object raw boolean default: false If true, a chat template is not applied and you must adhere to the specific model's expected formatting. stream boolean default: false If true, the response will be streamed back incrementally using SSE, Server Sent Events. max_tokens integer default: 256 The maximum number of tokens to generate in the response. temperature number default: 0.6 minimum : 0 maximum : 5 Controls the randomness of the output; higher values produce more random results. top_p number minimum : 0.001 maximum : 1 Adjusts the creativity of the AI's responses by controlling how many possible words it considers. Lower values make outputs more predictable; higher values allow for more varied and creative responses. top_k integer minimum : 1 maximum : 50 Limits the AI to choose from the top 'k' most probable words. Lower values make responses more focused; higher values introduce more variety and potential surprises. seed integer minimum : 1 maximum : 9999999999 Random seed for reproducibility of the generation. repetition_penalty number minimum : 0 maximum : 2 Penalty for repeated tokens; higher values discourage repetition. frequency_penalty number minimum : -2 maximum : 2 Decreases the likelihood of the model repeating the same lines verbatim. presence_penalty number minimum : -2 maximum : 2 Increases the likelihood of the model introducing new topics. type string format binary

API Schemas (Raw)